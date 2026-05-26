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Politico’s Weekly Education
A top Democratic lawmaker is blasting the Trump administration’s move to reallocate $350 million initially aimed at colleges with significant enrollments of minority students.
WAVY
The Gateway to Careers Act, reintroduced in the Senate last week, would develop grants that would support partnerships between community or technical colleges and industry associations, workforce development boards and community organizations.
Statescoop
Pennsylvania’s newly created State Board of Higher Education has rolled out its first public higher education data dashboards, giving students, families and policymakers a view into college affordability, graduation rates, enrollment trends and workforce placements across the state’s colleges and universities.
Inside Higher Ed (subscription required)
From special education classrooms in rural Missouri to manufacturing plants in central New York, apprenticeship programs and their higher ed partners are helping workers earn while they learn, fill critical labor shortages and build careers close to home.