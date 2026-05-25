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By Daily Staff May 25, 2026    Print

AAAS calls for confirmation hearing for NSF director
Inside Higher Ed
The head of one of the world’s largest science societies urged leaders of a Senate committee Thursday to hold an open confirmation hearing on whether to confirm President Trump’s proposed National Science Foundation director, Jim O’Neill. The agency has been without a director since last April.

Community college reimbursement bill passed
Decatur Radio
Illinois lawmakers have approved a bill that would expand taxpayer-funded tuition assistance for community college students. House Bill 5135, which now awaits the governor’s signature, removes the cap on reimbursement rates per credit hour for community colleges.

Commentary: Montgomery Community College cultivates advanced agriculture program
EdNC
Montgomery County, North Carolina, is cultivating tangible returns from the expansion of Montgomery Community College’s advanced agricultural training and sustainable agriculture programs.

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Daily Staff
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