Inside Higher Ed
The head of one of the world’s largest science societies urged leaders of a Senate committee Thursday to hold an open confirmation hearing on whether to confirm President Trump’s proposed National Science Foundation director, Jim O’Neill. The agency has been without a director since last April.
Decatur Radio
Illinois lawmakers have approved a bill that would expand taxpayer-funded tuition assistance for community college students. House Bill 5135, which now awaits the governor’s signature, removes the cap on reimbursement rates per credit hour for community colleges.
EdNC
Montgomery County, North Carolina, is cultivating tangible returns from the expansion of Montgomery Community College’s advanced agricultural training and sustainable agriculture programs.