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By Daily Staff May 21, 2026    Print

The Education Department is hiring — while it’s being dismantled
NPR
After losing roughly half its staff in last year’s big reduction-in-force, the department’s student loan office is in a hiring boom.

Audit finds University of Texas system, public community colleges in compliance with DEI ban
KXAN
All of the University of Texas System’s institutions and 15 public community colleges passed an audit that examined their compliance with Texas’ ban on policies in higher education related to diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI.

Maryland’s first — and only — Hispanic Serving Institution’s cautious next steps
Maryland Matters
In 2021, Montgomery College was named the first, and only, Hispanic Serving Institution in Maryland, a federal designation for colleges with a Latino enrollment of at least 25%. The designation sparked an internal push for ways to improve the Hispanic student experience at the school, and potential access to federal grants to do so.

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Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
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