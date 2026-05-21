NPR
Beneficiaries of the program have advanced degrees, U.S. citizen children and businesses. But the DACA program has become increasingly unreliable under this second Trump administration.
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Ohio Capital Journal
More than 150 opponents flooded an Ohio House committee last week with written and spoken testimony against new legislation that looks to tie college and university funding to the higher education overhaul passed by state lawmakers last year.
Public Policy Institute of California (blog)
The next governor will need to address affordability concerns and persistent disparities in college access and success. In addition, California’s higher education institutions face federal policy changes that affect funding for academic research and financial aid; college enrollment by international students; and the relationship between higher education and workforce agencies.
WCTI
Lenoir Community College has officially opened the Senator Jim Perry Aviation Center for Excellence, a facility leaders say will help prepare students for careers in North Carolina’s growing aviation industry.
MLive
The Michigan college will freeze in-district tuition at $99 per credit hour for the next academic year. To address rising operational costs, the board approved a 3% tuition increase for out-of-district and out-of-state students.