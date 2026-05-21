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By Daily Staff May 20, 2026    Print

‘We’re not kids anymore’: The DACA generation hits their 30s with an unstable future
NPR
Beneficiaries of the program have advanced degrees, U.S. citizen children and businesses. But the DACA program has become increasingly unreliable under this second Trump administration.

Opponents testify against bill tying funding to compliance with Ohio higher education overhaul
Ohio Capital Journal
More than 150 opponents flooded an Ohio House committee last week with written and spoken testimony against new legislation that looks to tie college and university funding to the higher education overhaul passed by state lawmakers last year.

Commentary: What California’s next governor needs to know about higher education
Public Policy Institute of California (blog)
The next governor will need to address affordability concerns and persistent disparities in college access and success. In addition, California’s higher education institutions face federal policy changes that affect funding for academic research and financial aid; college enrollment by international students; and the relationship between higher education and workforce agencies.

Lenoir Community College opens Aviation Center for Excellence
WCTI
Lenoir Community College has officially opened the Senator Jim Perry Aviation Center for Excellence, a facility leaders say will help prepare students for careers in North Carolina’s growing aviation industry.

Washtenaw Community College freezes in-district tuition, puts tax renewal on ballot
MLive
The Michigan college will freeze in-district tuition at $99 per credit hour for the next academic year. To address rising operational costs, the board approved a 3% tuition increase for out-of-district and out-of-state students.

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Daily Staff
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