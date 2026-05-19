CalMatters
After a spike in fraudulent applications to California’s community colleges, school officials say they are getting better at detecting and preventing fraud, though it still happens.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
The New Yorker (subscription required)
Like many colleges in the East Bay, Merritt College is facing an extended decline in full-time student enrollment, which, in turn, has led to cutbacks. Last year, the chancellor of the Peralta Community College District, a network of four schools that includes Merritt, proposed a merger with nearby Laney College to create something called Oakland City College.
Jobs That Work
Last fall, I was at a Hill briefing held by the Coalition for Adult Basic Education during which there was a note that not being able to read is a severe disadvantage in getting one of the construction jobs that the Trump administration would like to expand. Half of the young people without jobs who are ages 16 to 21 “cannot read well enough to be considered functionally literate.”
Orange County Register
Santiago Canyon College pre-nursing student Kayla Serrano comes from a family with strong ties to the healthcare field, including her mother and several relatives who are nurses or healthcare professionals. While she initially considered a different career path, it was the challenge of her AP biology class that ultimately inspired her to pursue a nursing degree.
New York Times
A group of Democratic governors and state attorneys general on Tuesday sued Education Secretary Linda McMahon, saying she exceeded her authority and overstepped guardrails set by Congress by refusing to classify nursing as a professional degree, a move which will result in tighter limits on federal loans for graduate students.