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By Daily Staff May 18, 2026    Print

Batesville community college aims to become regional hub for agriculture
Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville is aiming not only to rebuild Arkansas’ pipeline for farmers and ranchers but make the college a regional hub for agriculture, according to Chancellor Brian Shonk.

Institutions prepare for new accreditation regulations
Inside Higher Ed
David Baime, senior vice president for government relations at the American Association of Community Colleges, said after years of “stubborn problems” that prevent associate degree credits from transferring to bachelor’s degrees — particularly major-specific courses — his members are “inclined to look positively” on policies that enhance credit transfer.

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Daily Staff
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