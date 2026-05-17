Community college student from Michigan to be 1st woman to represent US at world welding competition
Associated Press
Mikala Sposito, a 21-year-old student at Michigan’s Washtenaw Community College, will be the first woman to represent the United States in welding at the WorldSkills Competition in China.
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News From the States
Iowa’s community colleges are bracing for less revenue from property taxes and shorter-term partnerships with area businesses as legislation passed just a few weeks ago awaits the governor’s signature.
Pasadena Now
A Pasadena City College team is one of 12 national finalists in a STEM innovation competition — and their mentor has been here before.
District Administration
While federal and state officials are supporting workforce initiatives, some colleges and K12 systems are spearheading new workforce pathways, Yavapai College and South Texas College.
Building clubs and advisory boards to foster belonging for current and former dual-enrollment students
Community College Research Center blog
One thing colleges and high schools can do to build community, a sense of belonging, and a college-going culture among dual enrollment students is to create dual-enrollment clubs at high schools and dual-enrollment student advisory panels at colleges and universities.