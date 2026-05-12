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By Daily Staff May 12, 2026    Print

Pima Community College explores majority 8-week class schedule
Arizona Luminaria
About 30% to 40% of current Pima classes are available as eight-week courses. Pending more research, input from faculty, staff and students — and governing board approval — the 2028-29 school year may mark the start of most courses being offered over eight weeks.

Building on its reputation, Chicago area becomes a force for workforce development
Crain’s Chicago Business
IBM recently announced it is partnering with City Colleges of Chicago to train workers for its FutureNow Chicago delivery center at the Illinois Quantum & Microelectronics Park. Insurance giant Aon has onboarded more than 300 people through an apprenticeship program it started eight years ago working with City Colleges.

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Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
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