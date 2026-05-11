Politico Weekly Education
The Education Department’s Federal Student Aid office, which manages some of the agency’s largest and most well-known programs affecting millions of Americans, is going on a massive hiring spree.
Institute for College Access & Success (blog)
Without sustained federal support, rural MSIs risk losing the advising systems, academic supports, and basic infrastructure that make college possible for students and communities with limited pathways to opportunity.
Work Shift
Workforce organizations are under enormous pressure to integrate AI into both their training and operations. The temptation is to move fast, run pilots, and sprint to the next tool. But after years of doing this work together, we’ve learned that getting AI right means occasionally slowing down.
Houston Chronicle
The number of bachelor’s degree programs at Texas community colleges has more than doubled since 2020, but only 4,500 students enrolled in them last fall, according to an analysis by Rice University’s Kinder Institute for Urban Research.
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Spectrum News 1
State Sen. Kevin Corbin and state Rep. David Willis discuss the budget conversation, the push for Propel NC and the role community colleges play in both rural and fast-growing parts of the state.
Spectrum News 1
Scott Ralls, president of Wake Technical College (North Carolina), discusses what’s driving that growth, including increased interest in cybersecurity, skilled trades and other high-demand fields.
WyomingNews.com
Wyoming consistently ranks among the top states in the nation for how well community college transfer students persist and complete their bachelor’s degrees. The problem is not what happens after transfer. The problem is that too few students ever take that step.
Jobs That Work
Will the Labor Department again delay awarding grants through its Senior Community Service Employment Program, which funds temporary jobs at community service organizations to teach job skills to older workers that need to work but have barriers to employment.