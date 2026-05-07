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By Daily Staff May 7, 2026    Print

West Valley community college district sponsors bill to address loss of federal funding
Mercury News
In California, Assembly Bill 2121, the Defending Student Equity and Access Act, would remove barriers that prevent community colleges from backfilling the loss of federal funding. In September, the Trump administration terminated $350 million in Minority Serving Institution grants, with plans to eliminate the program altogether. The cuts would also eliminate TRIO, a federal program that supports first-generation and low-income community college students.

National Nurses Week: ‘Angels in comfortable shoes’
President’s Blog (Community College of Baltimore County blog)
Community colleges serve as the engines that staff the hospitals and medical facilities in their regions. In Maryland, the Community College of Baltimore County is the largest provider of nursing and allied health care education and training in the state.

Metropolitan Community College launches new small business development center
KETV
Metropolitan Community College has opened a federally designated small business development center to support Nebraska entrepreneurs with free resources. It is one of only two such centers in the state.

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Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
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