Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff May 6, 2026    Print

Commentary: A venture capitalist’s guide to adult basic education (or, the ROI of ABE)
Running the Campus (blog of Northern Essex Community College President Lane Glenn)
In its proposed budget for fiscal year 2027, the White House recommends zeroing out the $715 million distributed to states by the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act, along with billions of dollars for TRIO, GEAR UP, work-study, Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grants and other programs meant to serve some of the most overlooked and vulnerable populations in our country.

Community colleges build pipelines for growing N.C. industries
Spectrum News 1
A new report shows a record year for capital investments in North Carolina for businesses and more opportunities for community colleges to fill jobs.

Commentary: Yes, Trump is deporting ‘dreamers.’ Now here’s the quiet part.
Washington Post
Processing holds. Delayed renewals. Much of the attack on DACA is hiding in plain sight, writes Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois).

Designing education around what employers say they want
The Future of Work(ers) podcast
Education Design Lab CEO Lisa Larson discusses how employers need to take a bigger role in designing education that will prepare individuals for today’s workforce.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.