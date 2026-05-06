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Running the Campus (blog of Northern Essex Community College President Lane Glenn)
In its proposed budget for fiscal year 2027, the White House recommends zeroing out the $715 million distributed to states by the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act, along with billions of dollars for TRIO, GEAR UP, work-study, Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grants and other programs meant to serve some of the most overlooked and vulnerable populations in our country.
Spectrum News 1
A new report shows a record year for capital investments in North Carolina for businesses and more opportunities for community colleges to fill jobs.
Washington Post
Processing holds. Delayed renewals. Much of the attack on DACA is hiding in plain sight, writes Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois).
The Future of Work(ers) podcast
Education Design Lab CEO Lisa Larson discusses how employers need to take a bigger role in designing education that will prepare individuals for today’s workforce.