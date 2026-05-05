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Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana), chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, is facing a tough primary election May 16. President Donald Trump has endorsed his opponent, Rep. Julie Letlow.
U.S. News & World Report
Community colleges have seen positive outcomes with eight-week terms, but implementing this at scale is a complex process that requires intense planning.
Des Moines Register
The pressure to keep costs low for students ― which is the right pressure ― leaves little margin for the kind of experimentation that builds the future. And the pace of change in the sector is outrunning the pace at which institutions can respond.
U.S. News & World Report
Nearly 27% of U.S. public community colleges have on-campus housing, according to an analysis by the American Association of Community Colleges.