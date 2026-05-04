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Higher Ed Dive
The U.S. General Services Administration is the latest federal agency to take direct aim at diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, proposing in January that all federal funding recipients — including colleges and universities — certify their compliance with the administration’s DEI-related executive orders and guidance.
Politico Weekly Education
President Donald Trump wants to move career and technical education programs to the Labor Department. Lawmaker resistance could be a big deal.
Pasadena Now
California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Pasadena City College last week to highlight a workforce training program aimed at preparing skilled trade workers to help speed Los Angeles’ recovery from recent wildfires.
Inside Higher Ed
If prices stay this high or go higher by fall, we may see even greater shifts to online classes.