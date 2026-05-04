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By Daily Staff May 4, 2026    Print

Why GSA’s anti-DEI certification is raising alarm in higher education
Higher Ed Dive
The U.S. General Services Administration is the latest federal agency to take direct aim at diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, proposing in January that all federal funding recipients — including colleges and universities — certify their compliance with the administration’s DEI-related executive orders and guidance.

Why Congress is struggling with Trump’s education agency breakup
Politico Weekly Education
President Donald Trump wants to move career and technical education programs to the Labor Department. Lawmaker resistance could be a big deal.

Gov. Newsom visits Pasadena job training program
Pasadena Now
California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Pasadena City College last week to highlight a workforce training program aimed at preparing skilled trade workers to help speed Los Angeles’ recovery from recent wildfires.

Commentary: Gas prices and commuter schools
Inside Higher Ed
If prices stay this high or go higher by fall, we may see even greater shifts to online classes.

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Daily Staff
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