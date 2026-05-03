Florida Politics
Students without lawful immigration status in Florida could soon be barred from admission to all 28 state community colleges.
Fortune
Too many workforce systems — the combination of employers, training providers, public agencies and benefits programs that connect people to jobs — were designed for a world in which job loss was episodic and recovery followed a relatively predictable path through retraining and re-entry. That is not the world AI is pushing us toward.
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Radio Iowa
As the legislature moves toward ending its 2026 session, the Iowa House and Senate have approved a bill that outlines $1 billion in state spending for Iowa’s education system in the next academic year. It includes a 1.44% increase in state funding for community colleges, which had requested a 4% increase.
Des Moines Register
These aren’t abstract budget problems. They’re constraints on the institutions training Iowa’s nurses, welders, precision agriculture technicians and advanced manufacturing workforce. And when community colleges can’t innovate, the workers and communities that depend on them pay the price.
13 ABC
The Muskegon Community College board of trustees unanimously approved placing the proposal on the August 4 ballot. If passed, it would restore 0.2705 mills to bring the college’s operating rate back to 2.4 mills, the level voters originally approved in 1993.
WJZ
Daria J. Willis, president of the Maryland college, talks about the Children’s Learning Center on HCC’s campus.