Funding roundup

Portland Community College (PCC) has received a $1.2 million state grant to expand access to semiconductor training. The funding is part of the Higher Education Coordinating Commission’s $8.5 million in awards from Oregon’s Semiconductor Talent Sustaining Fund to eight institutions and organizations working to build workforce pathways in the semiconductor industry.

PCC’s award will support increased dual-credit and pathway engagement for semiconductor training while sustaining and expanding the college’s Quick Start Semiconductor Technician Training Program. Developed through partnerships with Intel, Worksystems, the city of Hillsboro, Washington County and other regional partners, Quick Start is a 10-day course designed to prepare students for entry-level semiconductor manufacturing positions.

PCC is one of eight grantees receiving support from the fund. Other grantees include Chemeketa and Mt. Hood community colleges.

California

A $50,000 donation from the Automobile Club of Southern California will provide emergency financial assistance for first-generation veteran students at 11 community colleges. The donation was made to the Foundation for California Community Colleges (FoundationCCC).

Allan Hancock College, Barstow Community College, Coastline College, Imperial Valley College, Moreno Valley College, Norco College and San Bernardino Valley College are among the 11 participating colleges.

For students like Keambria Mass, an Air Force veteran, emergency support can be transformative. She is currently pursuing a nursing degree at Moreno Valley College.

“I believe nursing will allow me to continue serving my community in a meaningful way,” Mass said. “This funding helped cover essential supplies and additional expenses like mandatory school fees that are not fully covered by my VA benefits.”

In 2025, a total of $52,500 was awarded to eight California community colleges through combined contributions from the Automobile Club of Southern California and the Bill and Shirl Schreiber Endowment. The funds supported 106 first-generation veteran students.

Georgia

Augusta Technical College’s Cougar Camps got a boost with a $5,000 contribution from the Generac Foundation.

This funding will support a series of hands-on camps for students ages 11 to 15, taking place from June through December 2026. Cougar Camps introduce participants to high-demand fields through immersive, project-based learning.

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West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) students will benefit from a recent $75,000 gift from Doug and Carol Mabry. The gift has established the Doug and Carol Mabry Scholarship Fund, creating new scholarship opportunities for students pursuing careers in diesel equipment technology and welding and joining technology at the college.

Doug Mabry said the scholarship reflects both a commitment to workforce development and a desire to give back to the West Georgia community.

“After experiencing how critical diesel mechanics and welders are to our business, and how hard it is to find competent help, I took an interest in supporting West Georgia Technical College to help fill a void in our educational structure,” Mabry said.

Louisiana

With a $50,000 grant from the Drax Foundation, Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges (LCTC) will provide 25 scholarships for students in high-demand programs and introduce middle and high school students to hands-on STEM and manufacturing experiences.

Participating colleges include Delgado, Fletcher Technical, Northshore Technical, South Louisiana and SOWELA Technical community colleges. Each college received $5,000 to award five $1,000 scholarships to students enrolled in programs such as advanced manufacturing, process technology, engineering technology and other STEM-related fields. The remaining funds will support upcoming summer camps, dual enrollment enhancements and other high-impact activities designed to introduce younger students to industry-aligned training pathways.

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South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) celebrated recently a $25,200 investment from Supreme Rice, marking a continued partnership to strengthen Acadiana’s workforce.

The investment will fund scholarships for students enrolled in SoLAcc’s welding and electrician programs.

“At SoLAcc, investments like this do more than support individual students, they strengthen the workforce that drives our entire region forward,” said Lana Fontenot, vice chancellor for institutional advancement and executive director of the Foundation for SoLAcc. “We know from our recent economic impact study that one out of every 97 jobs in Acadiana is connected to SoLAcc and its graduates. Partnerships with employers like Supreme Rice ensure that impact continues to grow.”

New Jersey

A $475,000 grant from the National Science Foundation’s Advanced Technological Education (NSF ATE) program will support Camden County College’s Electric Vehicle Education Network initiative.

The three-year project is designed to prepare students to enter directly into the automotive industry equipped to safely service new model battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles.

Grant funding will be used to update curriculum, purchase supplies and materials, develop the professional skills of college faculty and secondary school automotive faculty and provide enhanced technical skills for students, incumbent workers and displaced workers. Building specific modules into existing courses will allow for new and stackable credentials for automotive technology students.

North Carolina

Haywood Community College has received a $25,000 Duke Energy Foundation grant to increase awareness about its electrical and trades programs through additional marketing and outreach.

The college will create new strategies and increase current methods to reach potential students. The hands-on programs featured in this outreach will prepare students to immediately enter the workforce.

Photo: Haywood Community College

Texas

The Houston City College (HCC) Southeast campus recently was honored with the TIAA Innovation Award. It provides $10,000 to support initiatives focused on student success, including advocacy, strengthened wraparound services and building long‑term capacity to serve high‑need populations.

“This recognition of our work is what drives Houston City College’s mission to change lives through educational opportunities for those seeking to advance, no matter what their financial or family circumstances,” said HCC Chancellor Margaret Ford Fisher.

HCC Southeast also was named a FirstGen Forward Institution by nonprofit FirstGen Forward for demonstrating commitment to improving persistence, completion and long-term success for students who are the first in their families to attend college.