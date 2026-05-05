Funding roundup

Drake State Community and Technical College recently celebrated a $5 million gift from the E. Hart Fund — the single largest donation in the college’s history — made in honor of the late Ellenae Fairhurst. This follows last year’s $500,000 donation to create the endowed scholarship.

The investment will fund a full remodel of Drake State’s automotive building — upgrading the space where students gain the industry-relevant skills that launch careers in one of Huntsville’s most vital sectors. Fairhurst believed in the automotive industry and in entrepreneurship as real pathways to upward mobility, according to the college’s press release.

“It is our dream that the next Ellenae Fairhurst is trained right here on our campus,” said Drake State President Patricia Sims.

Drake State also received $700,000 in federal funding to expand high‑demand training programs and enhance instructional capacity.

Sen. Katie Britt (R-Alabama) secured the funding for the college through the fiscal year (FY) 2026 appropriations process. In total, Britt has directly secured more than $5.74 million for the Alabama Community College System in FY26 appropriations funding.

“This is exactly the investment federal taxpayer dollars should make — empowering our students and preparing the next generation of leaders,” Britt said.

Georgia

Kia Georgia has donated $100,000 to the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Foundation to support workforce development and technical education across the state.

The donation will help expand access to critical support services for TCSG students, with a portion directed to the TCSG Foundation’s Last Mile Fund, which provides financial assistance to students nearing graduation, helping them overcome unexpected barriers and complete their credentials.

“Kia Georgia continues to be an outstanding partner in our work to build a highly skilled, job-ready workforce,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “This investment directly supports our students and strengthens the talent pipeline that drives Georgia’s economy.”

Illinois

Waubonsee Community College in April hosted Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Illinois) at its Sugar Grove Campus to celebrate a $450,000 federal investment in student success.

The funding will help to repurpose and convert campus spaces on the campus into an extension of the Center for Parenting Students. During her visit to Waubonsee, Underwood toured the future site of the center.

“At Waubonsee, nearly one in five of our students balance the responsibilities of parenthood while pursuing their dreams,” said Waubonsee President Brian Knetl. “We are removing the barriers to their success and honoring the grit they show every day as they strive toward their educational goals.”

Waubonsee staff joined Rep. Lauren Underwood and Waubonsee President Brian Knetl (center) to celebrate federal funding secured by Underwood. (Photo: Waubonsee)

Kentucky

Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) has received a $427,622 grant from the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to support its Recovery-to-Work Program. The two-year award will expand opportunities for individuals in opioid recovery across central Kentucky.

The Recovery-to-Work Program aims to fully fund workforce training in high-demand fields and create opportunities for participants to earn billable peer support credentials. By integrating trade and technical education with peer specialist credentialing, the program offers a comprehensive approach to workforce reentry and long-term recovery success.

The program “empowers individuals to rebuild their lives while strengthening Kentucky’s workforce,” said BCTC President and CEO Greg Feeney.

Michigan

Bay de Noc Community College’s food pantry recently received a $1,000 donation from Immanuel Lutheran Church, made possible through proceeds from the church’s Annual Lenten breakfast. The pantry serves students at both the Escanaba and Iron Mountain campuses, helping to remove barriers to student success by ensuring access to nutritious food and household essentials.

Barbara Denny and Linda McDonald from the Immanual Lutheran Church women’s group present a $1,000 donation to Kari Meunier (center), Bay College’s director of accessibility and special populations, to support the Bay College Food Pantry. (Photo: Bay College)

Missouri

Moberly Area Community College (MACC) has received a “transformational” gift of approximately $4 million from the Harold J. Robertson and Laura J. Robertson Living Trust.

The gift is one of the most significant private contributions in MACC’s history and reflects a deep commitment to expanding educational opportunity in the region, according to a press release from the college.

“A gift of this magnitude will have a lasting impact on our ability to serve students and strengthen programming and resources at the Hannibal campus,” said MACC President Todd Martin. “While we are still evaluating how best to steward these funds, we are committed to ensuring they align with our mission and create meaningful, long-term benefits.”

Harold Robertson, a WWII veteran and engineer, passed away in 2019 at the age of 93, and Laura passed away on March 12 at the age of 101. The Robertsons both grew up in Hannibal and returned in retirement.

New York

Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC), in partnership with Albany County and the Albany County Pine Hills Land Authority (ACPHLA), announced a $1 million gift pledge from the Massry family to support the college’s planned acquisition of the Massry Center for the Arts from ACPHLA.

The gift advances HVCC’s efforts to sustain the Massry Center as a vital community resource for Albany County and the city of Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood, and beyond. It enables the Hudson Valley Community College Foundation to move forward with the acquisition of the 46,000-square-foot facility located on the former campus of the College of Saint Rose.

Pending completion of approvals and property transfer, HVCC intends to operate the Massry Center as a regional hub for arts, education, performance and community engagement.

Oregon

A $1 million state grant will support Portland Community College’s efforts to close healthcare workforce shortages in Oregon. The funding through the Healthy Oregon Workforce Training Opportunity Grant Program will go toward scholarships.

“This investment tackles one of Oregon’s most urgent health workforce needs: ensuring communities can count on trained emergency responders when seconds matter,” said Jean Hull, the college’s dean for the healthcare and emergency professions pathways.

The grant launches an EMS training pathway designed to advance health equity through recruitment and comprehensive student support. Of the total funding, approximately $420,000 is dedicated to tuition and educational support for students, which will help 100 EMTs statewide continue training and earn certification.

Students in the pathway also will receive career coaching, outreach services, language assistance and transportation and childcare support.

Pennsylvania

Lehigh Carbon Community College (LCCC) will use a $1 million state Dual Credit Innovation Grant to expand its tuition-free college credit programs for local high school students.

The funding is part of a statewide $21 million investment to remove financial barriers to higher education. The grant means eligible high school students can enroll in college-level courses at LCCC at no cost to themselves or their families.

“As a former student of Lehigh Carbon Community College, I recognize the value and opportunities that our community colleges provide for students,” said Pennsylvania Sen. Jarrett Coleman. “Helping high school students earn college credits is a common-sense way to reduce the long-term cost of a degree and prepare our workforce with less debt and more experience.”

Other colleges receiving Dual Credit Innovation Grants include Butler County Community College, Community College of Allegheny County, Luzerne County Community College, Northampton Community College, Reading Area Community College and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Virginia

Laurel Ridge Community College was selected as a 2025 Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship recipient through the Ellucian Foundation. The recognition comes with $15,000 to distribute to students.

The PATH Scholarship Program provides grants to higher education institutions to directly benefit students facing economic hardships and subsequent educational disruptions. Laurel Ridge provided financial assistance to 17 students. Six students received assistance with childcare costs in the fall as part of Laurel Ridge’s efforts to further support parent scholars, said Vivi Meder, director of student support.

“Childcare costs are vital in alleviating financial stress for parent scholars hoping to change their lives by continuing their education,” Meder said. “These stipends lessen the burden so that parents can focus on their academics, one semester at a time.”

Additionally, 11 power line worker students received funding to cover their living expenses during the final weeks of their program.