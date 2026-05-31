For community colleges, the opportunity map is local

America has built a crowded opportunity system. But it hasn’t yet managed to build a clear opportunity map that guides people through that system.

The U.S. now has more than 1.85 million credentials, from high school diplomas and college degrees, to short-term credentials, industry certifications, badges and other certificates, according to Credential Engine.

They’re offered by more than 134,000 providers, with $2.34 trillion invested annually in education and workforce development. They vary in quality, market value and connection to further education or work.

But more options don’t automatically create clearer choices. For example, a student may not know which certificate leads to a family-sustaining job. A displaced worker may not know whether a short-term program connects to an apprenticeship, a promotion or a degree. An employer may say it needs skills but not know how to translate that need into a program, credential or hiring pathway.

So America has no shortage of career pathways. But it does have a navigation problem. And community colleges can play a practical role in solving it.

These institutions sit at the intersection of education, work and local economic life. They serve high school students and graduates, working adults, parents, veterans, displaced workers and people trying to move from a low-wage job to something better. They work with employers, workforce boards, high schools, universities and community organizations.

At their best, they help people chart their local opportunity map by showing where local opportunities are, the skills required and how to take the next step.

How personal agency fits in

A new Gallup/Walton Family Foundation report, “How Opportunity Takes Root,” matters for community colleges because it explains what turns pathways into real opportunity. The report finds that two-thirds of Americans say they believe in personal agency. That is, they mostly feel able to shape their own paths, even when things are difficult. But one-third say their lives are more often pushed by circumstances beyond their control. Those who feel a sense of agency are far more likely to be thriving and optimistic, with 63% of adults who feel in control thriving, compared with 25% who feel pushed by circumstances.

Personal agency is strongly tied to local conditions, including stable jobs, affordable housing, supportive neighbors and whether residents believe their ideas will be taken seriously. Adults who say their communities offer stable jobs and affordable housing are 14 to 18 percentage points more likely to say they can shape their own path.

Community colleges should be at the center of the effort to improve local opportunity conditions. They educate people across credit and noncredit programs, preparing people for work in fields such as manufacturing, health care, information technology, cybersecurity, bioscience and other regional industries. They’re local institutions that help people advance and help communities meet their workforce needs.

That combination makes community colleges natural builders of a local opportunity map.

Multi-purpose map

This map does more than list destinations. It shows where someone is, where they might go, what routes are available, what obstacles stand in the way and what the next step looks like. In workforce terms, that means connecting people to clear information about jobs, wages, skills, credentials, work-based learning, transfer options, employer needs and support services.

Community colleges already do much of the work needed to make that map useful. They train nurses, welders, technicians, teachers’ aides, coders, advanced manufacturing workers, emergency medical technicians and small-business employees. They serve recent high school graduates, working adults, parents, veterans, returning citizens, immigrants and people changing careers. They offer degrees, certificates, noncredit training, dual enrollment, customized training and, increasingly, apprenticeships.

But these assets are too often disconnected. Credit and noncredit divisions don’t always connect. Students may not understand how a short-term credential can lead to a degree. Workforce boards may have labor market data that doesn’t shape program design. High schools may send students into community college dual-enrollment courses without a clear connection to careers. Adult learners may receive a brochure when what they need is coaching, transportation, childcare and a clear route to a better job.

Better connected pathways

The report gives community colleges a broader language for this work. The goal isn’t only completion. It’s personal agency. The question isn’t only whether students earn credits or credentials. It’s whether they can say, “I know where I am going. I know what skills I need. I know who can help me. I know the next step.”

Community colleges can turn that idea into practice. They can convene employers and students together, publish clear pathway maps, use labor market data to identify good and promising jobs, align short-term training with longer-term credentials and make transfer and employment outcomes visible. They can also act as honest brokers in local workforce systems, making sure the opportunity map reflects real jobs, real wages and real advancement.

That means community colleges should shift from a program-centered mindset to a pathway-and-navigation mindset. A program-centered college asks: How many students are enrolled? How many completed? A pathway-and-navigation college also asks: Did students enter jobs with family-sustaining wages? Did short-term credentials connect to further education? Did employers change hiring practices? Did adult learners receive the support they needed? Did the community’s opportunity map become clearer?

Five recommendations

Opportunity takes root when people can see a future and move toward it. Community colleges are among the few institutions trusted enough, local enough, and practical enough to help them do both. Here are five things a community college and its partners can do now.

1. Build a public opportunity map. Every region should have a simple, public map showing high-demand jobs, wages, required skills, related credentials, training providers, apprenticeships, transfer options, support services and the partners responsible for helping people move from one step to the next. That map should become the foundation for a local talent marketplace, built with states, workforce boards, chambers, employers and credential-transparency groups.

2. Make every program answer the pathway questions. Every workforce program should answer five plain-English questions: What job does this lead to? What does it pay? What skills will I gain? What support will I need? What is the next step after completion?

3. Connect credit and noncredit pathways. Short-term training should not be a dead end. Colleges should show how noncredit credentials can lead to credit, degrees, apprenticeships, transfer, promotion or advancement. Students should see whether a short-term credential is a first step, a side route or a stopping point.

4. Treat advising as navigation, not paperwork. Career advising should begin early and continue through completion, employment and advancement. Students and workers need help understanding options, comparing costs and payoffs, choosing a route, solving barriers and changing direction when a pathway does not work.

5. Test the map with employers, students and workers. Labor market data can identify demand, but people closest to the pathway can tell whether it actually works. Employers can say whether credentials have hiring value. Students and workers can say whether transportation, childcare, scheduling, confusing requirements or weak advising block progress. If the people using the map cannot follow it, the map is incomplete.

The next phase of community college leadership should be measured not only by how many programs colleges offer, but by whether students, workers and employers can understand the local opportunity map and use it to move forward. Opportunity takes root when people can see a future, find a path, and know who will help them take the next step. Community colleges are built for that work.