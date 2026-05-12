Designing rural bachelor’s pathways through shared accountability

In recent years, community college leaders have been asked to rethink how student success is defined and measured. Accountability is increasingly tied not only to enrollment and credential completion, but to longer-term outcomes such as transfer and bachelor’s degree attainment. For rural colleges, this shift has highlighted a persistent challenge. Students may successfully complete an associate degree and still encounter significant barriers when attempting to continue to a bachelor’s program.

Traditional transfer agreements play an important role, but they often are limited in scope. Most focus on credit acceptance and articulation while leaving affordability, advising continuity and persistence largely unaddressed. As a result, responsibility for student success is frequently shifted from one institution to another rather than shared. Designing meaningful bachelor’s access for rural students requires leadership approaches grounded in governance, predictability and shared accountability.

One example is the Cougar to Jaguar Rural Scholars Pathway, an inter-institutional agreement designed by Coastal Bend College and South Texas College to guarantee bachelor’s access for eligible rural graduates through shared financial and advising responsibility.

This article comes from the current issue of the Community College Journal, the bimonthly magazine of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Lesson 1: Transfer does not equal access

Many institutions assume that once a student is transfer-ready, the work is complete. In practice, transfer readiness does not guarantee bachelor’s completion. Rural students often are place-bound, working or supporting families. They face cost uncertainty and institutional complexity when transitioning beyond the community college.

Transfer agreements allow students to transfer credits, but they do not guarantee that students can afford to persist or successfully navigate new advising systems. For rural students, predictability matters more than additional transfer options. As leaders, we must distinguish between granting permission to transfer and designing pathways that support completion. Bachelor’s access is not a student aspiration issue. It is an institutional design challenge. In this pathway, students transfer from one community college to another community college that offers bachelor’s degrees, illustrating how two-plus-two pathways are evolving in states where community college baccalaureates are expanding.

Lesson 2: Governance is a more powerful lever than programs

When colleges seek to expand bachelor’s access, the instinct is often to add a scholarship or launch a new program layered onto existing structures. In this case, leaders chose to formalize the partnership itself through an inter-institutional agreement. This decision shifted the focus from short-term incentives to long-term accountability. As more states authorize community colleges to confer bachelor’s degrees, leaders must rethink how transfer, affordability and accountability operate across institutions with shared missions.

A formal agreement clarified roles and responsibilities related to financial commitments, advising coordination, and data sharing. More importantly, it created durability. Informal partnerships can weaken over time due to leadership turnover, budget pressures or shifting priorities. An agreement establishes continuity and signals that bachelor’s access is a shared institutional responsibility. Durable student access requires durable institutional commitments.

Lesson 3: Tuition-free requires discipline, not rhetoric

Promise programs have expanded rapidly nationwide, but their design varies widely. Without clear guardrails, tuition-free messaging can create unrealistic expectations for students and financial risk for institutions. Leadership requires balancing access with sustainability.

In this pathway, affordability was structured using a Pell-first, last-dollar approach. Cohort size was intentionally capped as a leadership decision to ensure fiscal predictability and manageable advising capacity. Additional parameters were established for non-Pell participants to maintain feasibility.

The lesson is clear. Predictability for students must be matched with predictability for institutions. Clearly defining what is covered and what is not strengthens trust and protects long-term viability.

Lesson 4: Shared accountability must be operationalized

Collaboration only succeeds when responsibility is shared in practice. Many transfer partnerships rely on handoffs, where one institution prepares students, and another assumes responsibility after enrollment. This approach frequently fails rural students navigating multiple systems.

Shared accountability must be built into operations. Joint advising structures reduce disruption during transition. Degree maps aligned before launch help minimize credit loss and excess hours. Designated liaisons at each institution create clear communication channels and regular coordination. Data sharing protocols support early intervention while maintaining appropriate safeguards.

Even after transfer, continued wraparound support reinforces the message that student success remains a shared responsibility.

Lesson 5: Design for replication, not perfection

A common mistake in launching new pathways is attempting to solve every problem at once. Effective leadership prioritizes structures that can endure and adapt. Starting with a limited cohort allows institutions to test assumptions, refine processes and build trust across teams.

While this partnership was developed within the policy context of Texas, the leadership lessons extend beyond any single state. Many rural regions face similar challenges related to geography, affordability and bachelor’s access. The goal is not to replicate a single model, but to adapt its principles to local conditions.

Reframing the leadership challenge

Guaranteeing bachelor’s access for rural students requires leaders to rethink transfer as a shared responsibility rather than a transactional step. Programs matter, but governance matters more. When institutions align commitments, define affordability clearly and operationalize collaboration, they move beyond symbolic access toward durable pathways that support completion.

For rural colleges, collaboration is no longer optional. The challenge is not whether students want to continue, but whether institutions are willing to design structures that make continuation possible in ways that are honest, sustainable, and shared.

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Zachary Z. Suarez, DPA, is president of Coastal Bend College in Beeville, Texas. Jarod Bleibdrey, Ed.D., is the college’s vice president of planning and institutional effectiveness, and Braden Reed is senior director of institutional effectiveness, accreditation and assessment.