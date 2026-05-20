Community college baccalaureates continue to grow

While the number of states offering community college baccalaureates (CCB) has held steady, the number of colleges in those states offering the degrees and the number of degree programs have seen double-digit growth, according to a new report.

Nearly half (24) of states are authorized to offer CCBs, with three more considering legislation to do so, according a biannual trends report from the Community College Baccalaureate Association (CCBA). However, the number of colleges offering CCBs has increased by 14% over two years, from 187 to 214, and the number of programs has risen by 13%, from 678 to 763, as of December 2025. Since then, about 20 new programs have started, according to Elizabeth Meza, a researcher and faculty instructor at the University of Washington who co-wrote the report.

What’s also eye-catching in the report is that 58% of CCB colleges are minority-serving institutions, compared to 16% of all Title IV institutions nationally. Of those CCB colleges, Hispanic/Latine-serving institutions account for 88%, with Asian American and Pacific Islander-serving institutions comprising 23%. Of the more than 16,000 students who graduated from CCB programs in 2023-24, 40% are African American, Black or Latine, compared to 26% among all bachelor’s degree programs.

Another interesting fact: 70% of recent CCB grads are age 25 and older. More than half (51%) are 25 to 39 years old, and another 19% are 40 or older. Learners ages 24 or younger comprise 30% of graduates.

The trove of new information comes from an analysis of data from the Education Dpartment’s Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System.

A look at states

California, which is among the states newer to adopting the degrees, has the highest number of CCB colleges at 43, followed by long-time CCB states Washington (33), Florida (28) and Texas (25). In terms of numbers of programs, states with the longest history of offering CCBs lead the way, with Florida (208), Washington (157) and Texas (63). But newer CCB states such as Arizona, California and Oregon are “increasing the pace” of program adoption and projected graduates, according to the report.

“Growth in these states is linked to policy decisions that open the door to baccalaureate degrees for large numbers of historically underserved students who, through these programs, contribute to the inclusive economic and social development for underserved communities,” the report says.

CCBA President Angela Kersenbrock noted during a Wednesday briefing on the findings that many of the students enrolled in CCB programs would not necessarily attend a traditional four-year institution.

Reseachers also examined the urbanicity of where CCB programs are located, showing a somewhat balance between large city and suburban areas (37%) and rural and towns (26%).

While some four-year institutions oppose CCB programs, contending they affect their enrollments, the report shows CCB degrees focus on high-demand fields — a requirement in most states to offer CCBs — typically in areas where four-year institutions don’t offer similar degrees. Business is the largest CCB program category, growing from 127 programs in 2023 to 141 in 2025, followed by health professions (125) and education (102). Nursing comprised 80 programs in 2025.