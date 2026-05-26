Bridging the AI divide in community colleges

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is rapidly transforming how we learn, work, communicate and solve problems. Platforms like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude are becoming integral to workplaces, healthcare, business and education. Many community colleges are responding to this transformation by integrating AI into classrooms, workforce training programs, student support services and institutional operations.

Generative AI offers substantial opportunities for community colleges, including tutoring, writing assistance, personalized learning, student advising, career exploration and administrative support. As employers increasingly embed AI into routine operations, students who develop AI literacy and related competencies may be better positioned for academic and workforce success.

At the same time, a new equity challenge has emerged: the AI divide. Recent conversations surrounding the digital divide in community colleges have largely focused on broadband connectivity and access to digital devices. The AI divide, however, is more nuanced. It involves not only access to generative AI applications but also students’ ability to use these technologies effectively and to translate AI literacy into meaningful educational and workforce outcomes.

Access, use and outcomes

In this context, the divide operates across three interconnected dimensions: access, use and outcomes.

The first of these concerns access to AI technologies. Many advanced large language models now operate under subscription-based structures. Although free versions exist, the most sophisticated applications often require monthly paid subscriptions that provide expanded capabilities, including higher usage limits, multimodal functionality, enhanced research tools, greater coding support and faster performance. Students with financial resources can therefore engage with more advanced AI systems than those with limited means.

For many community college students, these costs are prohibitive. Community colleges serve a disproportionate number of first-generation students, working adults, low-income learners and historically underserved populations, many of whom balance tuition costs, transportation expenses, housing insecurity, caregiving responsibilities and work obligations. Recurring subscription fees for premium AI tools can then become another layer of educational inequity.

The second dimension concerns use. Access alone does not guarantee meaningful participation in an AI-enabled educational environment: students must also develop the knowledge and confidence necessary to use AI responsibly, critically and effectively. Prompt engineering, evaluating AI-generated information, recognizing hallucinations and misinformation, understanding ethical limitations, and integrating AI into problem-solving and communication are becoming foundational skills for academic and professional success. These competencies are unevenly distributed: for instance, students from more affluent educational backgrounds are typically more exposed to advanced technologies and consequently more adept at using them.

Without conscious institutional support, these disparities may widen as AI becomes more integrated into learning and employment environments. Community college faculty leaders are exploring how AI can support teaching and learning, yet many instructors are still navigating its pedagogical and ethical implications. Adjunct faculty — who teach a substantial portion of community college courses nationally — often have limited access to sustained professional training. Without institutional investment in faculty development, the implementation of AI across the curriculum may be uneven.

The third dimension concerns outcomes. Even when students have access to AI tools and the ability to use them, the benefits are not always experienced equitably. Systems are shaped by data, algorithms and design choices that can reproduce or amplify existing social and educational inequities. Biases may influence advice proffered, predictive analytics, automated decision-making or personalized learning platforms in ways that disproportionately disadvantage underserved students.

Employers in industries ranging from healthcare and business to advanced manufacturing and logistics increasingly expect workers to possess foundational AI skills. Consequently, students who cannot meaningfully engage with AI technologies during college risk entering the labor market less prepared than those who can.

Potential solutions

Addressing these inequities requires licensing, training and curriculum design strategies. Community colleges — whose historic mission centers on educational access, workforce readiness, affordability and social mobility — have long adapted to economic and technological shifts by expanding pathways for populations who might otherwise be excluded.

In this context, community college leaders should pursue AI licensing agreements that expand equitable access to advanced tools for students and employees. Artificial intelligence literacy should extend beyond computer science and information technology programs; students in nursing, business, criminal justice, liberal arts and other disciplines increasingly need to understand how AI is transforming their professions.

Partnerships with technology companies may help community colleges narrow the AI divide. Google for Education, Intel AI literacy programs, and workforce resources developed by IBM and NVIDIA give learners access to industry-recognized AI tools, learning modules, micro-credentials and digital badges. These partnerships can help reduce financial barriers by offering low-cost or institutionally supported access to AI learning environments that would otherwise remain inaccessible.

They may also help community colleges align AI literacy with workforce preparation. For many students, particularly those from underserved backgrounds, microcredentials and digital badges may serve as important entry points into emerging AI-enabled occupations and industries. As AI increasingly shapes the future of work, expanding access to industry-supported AI learning may prove one of the primary strategies for reducing educational and workforce inequities.

Community colleges should invest in sustained training programs that help staff integrate AI into teaching and strengthen students’ critical thinking, ethical reasoning and information evaluation skills. This support should include adjunct faculty, who are central to students’ learning experiences but are often excluded from emerging technology initiatives.

Keep in mind

Colleges should also remain attentive to the ethical implications of AI, including bias, privacy, surveillance, misinformation and academic integrity, all of which directly affect the students and communities that community colleges serve. Students should not only learn how to use AI tools but also critically evaluate the social and ethical implications of these technologies.

Debates concerning GenAI often emphasize innovation, productivity and efficiency, but community colleges remind us that equity is equally important. The future of AI in education should not be determined by whether students can afford premium subscriptions or whether they are more technologically advantaged. Community colleges have served as engines of opportunity during periods of economic and societal transformation. By resolving discrepancies in access, use and outcomes, these institutions can ensure GenAI empowers all students, bridging educational and workforce inequities.