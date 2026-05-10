Advancing workforce readiness in Illinois

In spring 2026, Illinois is preparing legislation (HB 5319/SB 4034) that will authorize community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees in high-demand applied fields. Supported by Gov. JB Pritzker, the initiative aims to address workforce shortages in sectors such as healthcare, information technology and advanced manufacturing by expanding access to affordable, locally available degree pathways.

Community colleges have long served as primary access points for working adults, first-generation students and those seeking affordable education. However, traditional transfer pathways often have limited completion rates due to financial constraints, credit loss and geographic barriers. In response to these challenges, Illinois is drawing on the experience of more than 24 states that have already implemented community college baccalaureate programs, with evidence of improved attainment, expanded access and stronger workforce alignment.

Focus on affordability

Affordability is a key feature of this approach. Community college bachelor’s degrees are offered at substantially lower costs than those at most universities, reducing the financial burden on students and limiting their reliance on loans. For example:

In Iowa, annual community college tuition averages $5,600, while private institutions charge more than $37,000.

In California, total tuition for a community college bachelor’s degree is about $10,560, less than half the cost of many public university programs.

In Arizona, community college bachelor’s programs often cost roughly one-quarter to one-half as much as comparable four-year university degrees.

These cost differences are significant, as students who earn a bachelor’s degree from four-year institutions graduate with an average cumulative debt of approximately $29,000.

Geographic accessibility is essential. Many rural and underserved areas lack nearby four-year institutions, forcing students to travel long distances or relocate, thereby increasing costs and disrupting work and family life.

Feather River College in California, a rural institution, has produced graduates in high-need fields, including ecosystem restoration, fire management and agricultural programs, in a region facing both environmental and economic challenges. Many students in such areas cannot pursue a bachelor’s degree elsewhere because of geographic isolation, with the nearest public four-year institution located more than 80 miles away. Clearly, locally available baccalaureate pathways are important in expanding access for place-bound students.

Program design in community college baccalaureate initiatives often stress direct employer engagement to ensure alignment with industry needs. In several states, this alignment is formalized through structured partnerships with regional employers who contribute to curriculum development and workforce planning.

For example, Ohio requires collaboration agreements with industry partners to support both training and employment pathways. Similar models in states such as Florida and Washington demonstrate strong outcomes, with most graduates securing employment in their field relatively soon after completion.

While some industries have explored first hiring skills, labor market trends indicate that bachelor’s degrees remain a critical credential. The Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce projects that nearly 72% of jobs will require postsecondary education, with an increasing share requiring bachelor’s degrees. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show higher earnings and lower unemployment for bachelor’s degree holders. The Burning Glass Institute has further identified a pattern of upcredentialing, in which roles that once required associate degrees now increasingly prefer bachelor-level qualifications. A recent survey found that 75% of Illinois community college students said they would be much more likely to pursue a bachelor’s degree if their college offered one, and 40% who had not considered a baccalaureate degree would rethink their plans.

Another reason for expanding access to bachelor’s degrees is related to Illinois’ economic growth. The state has one of the largest economies in the United States, with a gross domestic product exceeding $1 trillion and strong contributions from finance, logistics, healthcare and advanced manufacturing.

Recent data show Illinois outpacing national economic growth in certain sectors, while employers continue to report hundreds of thousands of job openings across technology-driven industries. Key sectors such as healthcare, business, manufacturing and information technology are already experiencing workforce shortages in roles that increasingly require bachelor-level credentials, yet fewer than one in six community college students ultimately attain a bachelor’s degree.

Advanced manufacturing requires workers with competencies in automation, data analysis and process improvement. The information technology and business sectors require advanced analytical and technical skills. This growth is closely tied to rising expectations for education and skills at both entry- and mid-level positions, particularly those involving supervision, system integration and decision-making. Without a sufficient pipeline of workers with bachelor’s-level credentials, the state risks constraining its economic potential. Conversely, a bachelor’s degree increasingly serves as a gateway to higher-wage roles and career advancement across several fields.

Expanding access to baccalaureate degrees through Illinois community colleges provides a practical response to these challenges. Doing so would strengthen workforce alignment, support economic competitiveness and create clear pathways for students to achieve upward mobility in a technology-driven economy.