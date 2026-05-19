A GPS talent marketplace for opportunity

America doesn’t suffer from a shortage of pathways to opportunity. It suffers from a shortage of ways to help people navigate those pathways. Community colleges need to step up and play a central role in this navigation effort.

The U.S. has built a sprawling landscape of traditional diplomas and degrees, certificates, badges, micro-credentials, apprenticeships, workforce programs, employer training options and other forms of work-based learning. Credential Engine calculates nearly 1.9 million unique credentials are offered by more than 134,000 providers, with $2.34 trillion invested annually in education and workforce development.

But too little is done to help people fit this together and move from one opportunity to another. The routes are often there, but the map is weak.

That’s why the idea of a talent marketplace is worth attention. Simply, a talent marketplace is a platform or system that helps people identify opportunities, understand the skills those opportunities require, find the learning or experience needed to close the gap, and move toward a better job or career step.

Ryan Craig calls them “GPS for careers,” a navigation layer that connects a fragmented education and workforce system.

That phrase captures the larger promise because talent marketplaces do more than match people to jobs. They help people see nearby opportunities, understand what skills are missing, find a relevant course, credential, apprenticeship, internship or project, and chart the next step forward.

But many talent marketplace models are still designed mainly to connect current workers with positions and developmental opportunities inside one organization. That’s useful as far as it goes.

Seated at the crossroads

Community colleges should think bigger since they sit at the intersection of high schools, employers, workforce systems, adult learners and regional economies. Community colleges are positioned to turn the “career GPS” idea into a regional opportunity strategy.

That model would connect education, training and employment systems through skills-based matching, labor-market data, advising and career-navigation tools. For community colleges, the goal isn’t to chase every new technology platform but to use these tools to make local pathways easier to understand and use.

A high school student may know vaguely that dual enrollment, apprenticeships, certificates and community college programs exist. A working adult may know she needs more training or a different credential. An employer may say it wants workers with the right mix of skills and experience. Yet the person trying to move ahead still faces a maze of disconnected websites, unclear job requirements, uncertain training value, weak advising and little sense of what step should come next.

Community colleges encounter these students and workers every day. They serve current and recent high school graduates, adults returning for a credential, displaced workers, parents balancing school and employment, and people trying to turn low-wage work into a better career. That gives them a special responsibility and opportunity to make pathways real.

A dated approach

This goes well beyond what most colleges mean by career services. A Community College Survey of Student Engagement report found that more than 90% of community college students said they had chosen a career path. But many still lacked basic information about whether jobs in their field were in demand, what skills those jobs required, and what they could expect to earn.

That’s not a small counseling gap. It’s a navigation gap.

Traditional career services focus on resume help, interview preparation, career fairs, and job-search assistance. But a career GPS must do more to connect programs to occupations, occupations to wages, wages to advancement, and advancement to the next credential, apprenticeship, internship or job.

Career services can’t be treated as a small office that students visit near graduation. For community colleges, career navigation must be a campus-wide and community-wide function, built into advising, program design, employer partnerships and student success strategy.

A well-designed talent marketplace could help individuals see not only the job they qualify for today, but the next role they could reach, the skills gap standing in the way, the project or apprenticeship that could build those skills, and the learning opportunity that could close the remaining distance.

In that sense, the talent marketplace becomes less a matching engine than a pathway engine.

That’s also why this idea connects naturally to community colleges, which talk about pathways from education to work. But many pathways remain better on paper than in practice. They’re less often experienced by students and workers as clear, navigable sequences. The practical weakness isn’t always the absence of opportunity. It’s often the absence of a way to connect to the next step.

That matters especially in a labor market being reshaped by artificial intelligence. If entry-level roles become thinner, narrower or harder to interpret, then navigation becomes more important. People need more options and better tools for understanding and sequencing those options.

A shift in thinking

The full potential of a talent marketplace requires a shift in thinking. It’s a change in how colleges, employers and workforce partners think about careers, mobility and talent.

To be sure, a talent marketplace won’t fix a broken opportunity system if the underlying signals are poor. If skills profiles are incomplete, if job descriptions are inflated, if training programs do not connect well to real work, or if employers are unwilling to open meaningful entry points, then software alone will not solve the problem.

Nor will it help much if the system simply reproduces the advantages of those who are already well-positioned and well-connected. The navigation layer only works if the underlying map is trustworthy. So, this is not mainly a software procurement story. It’s a system-building story.

That’s why talent marketplaces should interest community college leaders. The question is not whether everyone needs a shiny new platform. The question is whether this emerging model can help community colleges, employers, workforce boards and community partners turn a fragmented set of programs into something more coherent and navigable.

Five practical steps

If talent marketplaces are going to become more than a corporate buzzword, here are five practical steps to take.

First, community colleges should make career navigation a core function, not an add-on. Advising and career services should be integrated from the first semester, not saved for the end. They should help students see how programs connect to occupations, adjacent roles, wages, transfer options, work-based learning and next-step credentials. Students should understand what they are studying and where it can take them.

Second, employers should do more than post job openings. They need to make skills more visible, clarify advancement pathways, open up more internships, apprenticeships, clinical placements, projects and other forms of work-based learning, and treat community colleges as talent-development partners rather than as vendors.

Third, educators and training providers should describe their programs in ways that connect more clearly to work. High schools, community colleges, colleges and nondegree providers should help students and workers see not only what they can learn but where that leads. If pathways mean anything, they should be visible as sequences rather than disconnected options.

Fourth, policymakers should focus less on hype and more on enabling conditions. They can support better labor-market information, common data standards, stronger advising and coaching capacity, and quality frameworks that make navigation possible across schools, employers and workforce systems instead of within isolated silos.

Finally, community colleges should work with intermediaries to stitch the pieces together. Workforce boards, chambers of commerce, nonprofit organizations, industry partnerships and other local connectors are natural partners for community colleges, which should serve as the anchor institution around which a better map is built.

The promise of talent marketplaces isn’t that they give people more information. It’s that they help institutions turn scattered options into usable routes. This is an opportunity agenda for community colleges. The challenge isn’t simply to create more options. It’s to make opportunity navigable.