Workforce Pell won’t work if students don’t know it exists

A few months ago, a woman at a community event asked about our certified nursing assistant (CNA) program. She was caring for her mother, working part-time and trying to break into healthcare without debt she couldn’t carry. I mentioned that Workforce Pell was coming online and that an eight-week program like ours could soon be covered by federal financial aid.

She stopped. “I didn’t know you could get financial aid for something that short,” she said. “I thought Pell was just for, you know, college-college.”

That phrase has stayed with me. College-college. She drew a line between what she thought counted and what she needed, and financial aid lived on the other side of it. She’s exactly who Workforce Pell was designed for. And she had no idea it was coming.

If she didn’t know, neither do thousands of others in our service area. That’s the gap this piece is about.

Introducing Workforce Pell

Workforce Pell is law. President Donald Trump signed it on July 4, 2025 as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, ending roughly a decade of advocacy from community college leaders who’d been arguing that the fastest paths to a family-sustaining wage shouldn’t be the ones excluded from federal aid.

Since then, the Education Department has worked through proposed regulations, the comment period has closed and final rules are expected ahead of the July 1, 2026 implementation date. An estimated 187,000 students will receive Workforce Pell each year, with average awards around $2,200, covering programs between 150 and 599 clock hours. Roughly eight to 15 weeks.

The policy is real. The funding is real. The awareness is not.

Most of the implementation conversation treats Workforce Pell as a compliance problem. Will the rules land on time? Can we hit the completion and placement thresholds? Are our data systems ready? Those are the right questions. But they’re not the only ones. The question that keeps nagging at me: once the rules are final and the systems work, how does the woman at that community event actually find out this exists?

A different audience

Community colleges already market short-term programs. I want to name that clearly, because the rest of this piece only makes sense if we start from what’s true. At Forsyth Technical Community College (North Carolina), we publish an annual catalog. We maintain web pages for our continuing education (CE) programs. We do print and community outreach. We watch enrollment numbers in real time and push social content to programs that need a boost. We work closely with NCWorks, Goodwill, employer HR teams and the community partners that have always been our most reliable referral channels for working adults. That infrastructure exists. It works. It is not going away.

What Workforce Pell changes is the size and shape of the audience.

The current model reaches people who are already in the funnel. Someone walks into Goodwill, gets referred to us. Someone sees a CNA flyer at church, calls the number. Someone’s HR department mentions our medical assistant program. These are people who’ve already decided training is for them. They’re looking for a place to do it.

Workforce Pell creates a different audience: the people who ruled training out because they assumed they couldn’t afford it. The woman at the community event wasn’t shopping for a CNA program. She’d written off the possibility before she ever got close to a referral channel. Reaching her requires putting the financial possibility in front of people who aren’t already raising their hand. That’s not what our current CE marketing was built for. It’s what we have to build now.

A new strategy

Three things change.

First, the messaging. “Apply now for our 8-week CNA program” works for someone who already wants to be a CNA. “You can get financial aid that covers an 8-week training program” works for someone who hasn’t decided anything yet because she didn’t think the money was possible. Those aren’t the same ad. They’re not the same landing page. They’re not the same call script. They’re not even the same audience.

Second, the channels. Word of mouth, partner referrals, community presence, and our existing print and digital footprint will keep doing what they’ve always done. But reaching someone who has written off college entirely means showing up where she’s still scrolling, still listening, still asking for help. Paid search for the queries she’s actually typing. Social platforms she uses for everything except education. Intermediaries who don’t currently think of us as a referral option because the financial barrier made it seem pointless to mention.

Third, the back end. If the messaging works, more people will land on our website, fill out forms and call than our current CE intake process handles. Good problem to have. Still a problem to plan for.

Our team has been building toward this in three phases. The first is Build and Hold. Everything that can be drafted, designed, approved and staged gets built now: landing pages, FAQs, partner one-pagers, paid search audiences, employer briefing decks, staff talking points. All of it sits in draft until the trigger conditions are met. No public commitments about award amounts or application dates while the rules are still settling. The discipline is that every workstream has to be ready on the same day, not trickling out over weeks.

The second phase is Activate. When the rules are final and the application infrastructure is confirmed, everything goes live fast. Partners get the launch materials. Press goes out. Staff get the briefing they need to handle the first inbound calls.

The third is Sustain. This is the part that changes how we think about CE marketing going forward. The Workforce Pell audience doesn’t follow a semester calendar. These are people deciding in a window of weeks, often triggered by a job loss or a life change. The marketing has to match that rhythm: year-round content, regular partner debriefs to learn what’s generating referrals and continuous work on digital channels where we haven’t historically had a heavy presence for CE programs.

One thing we’ve learned in the planning that I think the whole sector needs to hear: plain language and AI discoverability are the same project. When someone asks ChatGPT or Google’s AI Overview how to pay for job training in our region, the page that gets cited is the one that answers the question in the first sentence, uses short declarative language, and keeps terminology consistent. The same writing that works for a first-generation learner on her phone at night is the writing that a large language model surfaces when it’s asked. Those used to feel like two different content strategies. They aren’t. The institutions that figure this out first will be the ones AI tools recommend by default.

Ready for the work

Short-term Pell has been talked about in higher ed circles for years. A lot of us pointed to the lack of federal aid as the reason working adults couldn’t access the fastest paths to a family-sustaining wage. That barrier is gone. The addressable audience for our short-term programs just got significantly larger. The question for community college marketing leaders is whether we’re ready to reach the part of that audience that wasn’t already in our pipeline.

Forsyth Tech’s vision is to ensure that everyone, no matter where they start, can rise, thrive and lead. Workforce Pell is one of the most significant federal tools community colleges have been given in a generation to make that kind of rise possible. But tools only work when people know about them.

Let’s go tell her.