Wayfinding leadership: From managing systems to navigating convergence

Recently, I watched Amy Webb take the stage at SXSW and deliver what she described as an eulogy. Not for a person. For her annual trends report.

Her message was simple and precise: we are no longer in a period where discrete trends can be identified, tracked and planned for. We are in a period of convergence, where multiple trend lines intersect to create something new and dynamic.

What she described didn’t feel entirely new. I’ve long operated through the lens of complexity, the understanding that the challenges we face are interconnected and must be approached holistically. But something is different now.

It’s not just that the forces are present. It’s that the signal strength has increased. What once felt like emerging complexity now feels like active convergence. And that changes the nature of leadership.

From complexity to convergence

Across higher education and increasingly across society, we continue to respond to challenges as if they are separate problems to solve.

Inflation. Housing. Enrollment. Workforce alignment. Artificial intelligence. Trust.

We name them. We assign them. We build strategies around them. But what if that’s the mistake?

The issue is not any single pressure. It is how they are interacting, simultaneously, reshaping who our students are, what they can afford, what they expect and how they make decisions. This is not a list of problems. It is a shift in operating conditions.

The question beneath the questions

All of these pressures are now experienced through a deeper, often unspoken question: Is higher education still worth it?

That question shows up everywhere, in enrollment behavior, in family conversations, in employer expectations and in legislative scrutiny.

Last year, at a Silicon Valley Business Journal event, I was approached by a group of students after a panel presentation. One of them asked me a question that has stayed with me ever since: “Is my college education worth it?”

That question was not really about one student alone. It was about value, cost, confidence and the future they were trying to imagine.

This is not a messaging issue. It is a market signal. And more importantly, it is a credibility challenge. Credibility, once assumed, must now be continuously earned.

While we were improving, the ground was shifting

To be clear, our sector has made meaningful progress. We’ve improved student success outcomes. We’ve used data more effectively. We’ve built more intentional pathways. That work matters.

But much of it has focused on improving performance within the existing system while the environment around it has changed. Students are navigating greater financial and social strain. Expectations for speed, flexibility and relevance have increased. The meaning of outcomes is evolving. We risk becoming more efficient at a model that is losing alignment with the world it is meant to serve.

The compression of leadership

As convergence accelerates, something else happens. Time compresses. Patience declines. Trust becomes conditional.

Leaders are increasingly asked to provide simple answers to complex realities. We see this not in theory, but in daily decisions where leaders must navigate between competing goods:

•Environmental sustainability vs. access and cost

•Human dignity vs. safety and liability

•Expression vs. inclusion and belonging

•Compensation vs. fiscal sustainability.

•Academic integrity vs. technological relevance

Each reflects a legitimate value. Each matters. But they often pull in different directions. Leadership in this environment is not about choosing between right and wrong. It is about navigating between competing goods under constraint.

From management to sensemaking

Traditional leadership models were built for a different era, one defined by relative stability, predictable patterns and linear planning cycles. Those conditions no longer hold. Leadership today is not primarily about control. It is about sensemaking, the disciplined interpretation of signals in motion. The ability to recognize patterns, understand interactions, and act with clarity in the absence of certainty.

This is not a technical shift. It is a cognitive and adaptive one.

Why wayfinding

Wayfinding is not about having a map. It is what you do when the map is no longer reliable. Wayfinders orient to long-term direction. They read subtle signals. They adjust continuously. They move with intention rather than reaction.

In stable environments, leaders manage. In dynamic environments, leaders must navigate. And navigation requires something different: Intelligence is becoming abundant. Judgment is not.

The question is not whether we use AI. It is how we guide it. Artificial intelligence is not a future concept. It is already embedded in the systems shaping decisions, access and outcomes. Which means the central challenge of leadership is ensuring that technology amplifies our values rather than replaces them.

A discipline for leadership

In this environment, leaders need more than answers. They need a disciplined way of thinking.

Three questions can anchor that discipline:

What values are in tension? What are the system-level implications? What does responsible stewardship require in this moment?

These questions do not eliminate complexity. But they allow leaders to act with clarity, integrity and alignment, even when the answers aren’t clean.

The work ahead

The real question is not whether we are improving performance within our current model. It is whether we are positioning our institutions for the conditions that are emerging.

If trends once helped us see the future, convergence is now asking us to navigate it. That requires something different. Not more control. Not more isolated solutions. But deeper awareness. Stronger alignment. And the capacity to lead in motion.

The map is no longer enough. We must become wayfinders.