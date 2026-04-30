Washington Watch: Senate bill looks to clarify financial aid offers

Senate Republicans on Wednesday released a bill to encourage greater standardization of financial aid offers, providing students with a clearer understanding of college costs and allowing them to more easily compare costs across institutions.

Introduced by Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana), chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the Improving Financial Aid Offers for Students Act would require Title IV-eligible institutions to use standardized terminology to describe different costs, grants and scholarships, and loan options that appear on a student’s financial aid offer.

However, unlike other proposals, it does not mandate that institutions use a standardized form. Instead, it directs the Education Department to, in coordination with key stakeholders, develop a model template that institutions can choose to use. Importantly for community colleges, the bill would allow institutions to remove components that are not applicable to the student, program or institution, and it would allow institutions to insert additional information to add more context, including distinct information on costs owed to the institution versus living costs.

The American Association of Community Colleges, which has endorsed the bill as the sector’s preferred proposal, says it supports efforts to promote the clarity, consistency and accuracy of financial aid offers and student communications. In 2022, AACC joined the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators and nine other higher education associations to form the College Cost Transparency Initiative, which developed shared definitions and standards adopted by many community colleges across the country.

AACC added that the proposed legislation includes provisions that directly respond to considerations and concerns raised by the association in its response to a Request for Information issued by the HELP Committee last year.