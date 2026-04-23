Washington Watch: House committee approves WIOA reauthorization bill

On Tuesday, the House Committee on Education and the Workforce approved the “A Stronger Workforce for America Act of 2026” – House Republicans’ proposal to reauthorize the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) – on party lines.

The bill includes many elements of the bipartisan “A Stronger Workforce for America Act of 2023,” introduced by former Chair Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) and Ranking Member Bobby Scott (D-Virginia), while introducing new, more partisan elements.

Like its bipartisan predecessor, the bill authorizes the Strengthening Community College Training Grants Program (SCCTG) at $65 million annually – a longstanding priority for AACC.

In welcome proposals, the bill also increases funding for training through individualized training accounts and would automatically include Workforce Pell and Registered Apprenticeship programs on the Eligible Training Provider List (ETPL). In a new addition, the bill would permanently move adult education programs to the Department of Labor (DOL), a proposal that will face opposition from House Democrats.

The bill did not receive support from Democrats on the committee, who, while praising elements of the proposal, called instead for a bipartisan measure without the “poison pill” of the adult education program transfers. Because of this opposition, the bill is not expected to make any headway in the Senate, even if it is passed by the full House.