U.S. economic future depends on rethinking the future of work

Across the U.S., the future of work is being reshaped at an unprecedented pace. Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence are transforming industries, redefining jobs and accelerating the demand for new skills.

Yet at the same time, millions of Americans continue to face persistent barriers — poverty, housing instability and limited access to education — that stand in the way of meaningful economic mobility.

As we celebrate April as Community College Month, acknowledging the challenges we face is a national imperative.

The pace of change in today’s workforce is faster than ever. Entire job categories are evolving, while the skills required for success are shifting just as quickly. As a result, the gap between opportunity and preparation continues to widen — especially for individuals who already face obstacles to accessing higher education or workforce training.

The question before us is urgent: How do we prepare people not only for today’s jobs, but for careers that may not yet exist? The answer lies in moving from reaction to intention — building a workforce system that is proactive, collaborative and scalable across the country. It requires rethinking how we deliver education and training so that Americans at every stage of life and career can adapt to a rapidly changing economy.

Gauging trends to form strategies

Colleges like Houston City College (HCC), with open enrollment, can play a critical role in this national effort. For many students, they are not a second option — they are the most accessible and practical pathway to opportunity. When costs, admissions barriers or life circumstances place four-year universities out of reach, community colleges provide a high-quality, affordable entry point into higher education. Nationally, these institutions serve as a bridge, helping millions of students complete foundational coursework, earn credentials and transfer to universities or move directly into needed jobs in the workforce.

At the same time, labor market trends are reshaping the kinds of opportunities available. Growth is accelerating in sectors such as healthcare, construction, logistics, aerospace, energy, advanced manufacturing and digital technology. Meanwhile, automation is reducing demand for some administrative and traditional production roles.

This moment calls for a fundamental shift in how we think about education and careers. Does every job still require a degree? Or are there multiple pathways to success, including shorter, industry-aligned credential programs that can be completed in months rather than years? Rather than replacing workers, are new technologies pushing people into roles that demand greater technical fluency, adaptability and a commitment to lifelong learning?

Employer involvement

Across the country, forward-looking institutions are working closely with employers to answer these questions in real time. My college uses industry advisory boards and partnerships to identify emerging skill needs, validate the value of credentials and respond quickly to workforce shortages. This alignment ensures that programs remain relevant, rigorous and directly connected to economic opportunity.

The results are measurable. Community colleges nationwide are expanding enrollment, increasing credential attainment and improving student retention, all while strengthening connections to industry. Employers, in turn, are deepening their engagement — offering internships, apprenticeships and direct hiring pipelines that reinforce the value of these programs.

In parallel, national collaborations between education providers and leading companies are helping to shape the future of workforce development. HCC’s partnerships with technology and advanced industry leaders — including Microsoft, Intel, Nvidia, SpaceX, Amazon Web Services, IBM and Dell — are aligning our curriculum with the demands of a modern, innovation-driven economy.

Equally important, access to education is no longer bound by geography. Online and hybrid learning models are making high-quality training available to learners wherever they are, expanding opportunity far beyond traditional campus boundaries. From the classroom to the workplace, this alignment between education and industry is essential. It is how we ensure that the U.S. develops the talent needed to remain competitive in a global economy.

The future of work is not something that will simply happen to us. It is something we must actively shape. By investing in accessible education, strengthening workforce partnerships and embracing new models of learning, we can build an economy that works for everyone.