The Workforce Pell bar most programs won’t clear isn’t earnings

When Workforce Pell passed as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the policy conversation immediately turned to one question: will our programs pass the earnings test?

The data has a clear answer. Yes.

Of 3,387 short-term certificate programs with measurable outcomes in PSEO, the U.S. Census Bureau’s Post-Secondary Employment Outcomes data, just two fail to clear the earnings threshold. Both are child care programs, both miss by a small margin. When tuition is factored in, the full pass rate is 97%, and for the programs that don’t pass, it’s tuition pressure that tips the calculation, not earnings failure.

The value-added framework, as designed, is functioning almost entirely as a tuition ceiling. It puts downward pressure on what institutions can charge, not on which programs can participate. For institutions with reasonable published tuition, the earnings bar is not the obstacle most people think it is.

So what should institutions actually be worried about?

The 66% of programs that can’t be measured at all

Of 10,025 short-term certificate programs in PSEO, only 3,387 — just 34% — have earnings data. The other 6,638 are suppressed. Not flagged as failures. Not marked as low performers. Just absent.

Suppression happens for one reason: too few employed graduates. The Census Bureau requires roughly 30 graduates with sufficient labor market attachment in a cohort before it will publish earnings for a program. Fall below that threshold and the program doesn’t fail the data — it vanishes from it.

This maps directly onto the federal Workforce Pell test. The value-added calculation requires at least 50 Pell recipients who completed the program and were working, pooled across up to four award years. Programs that can’t accumulate 50 such completers across four years won’t receive a calculation. And without a calculation, there is no eligibility determination.

The thresholds aren’t identical, but the underlying logic is the same: both systems require programs to demonstrate scale before they can be measured. A program too small to appear in PSEO is likely signaling the same challenge it would face under the federal test.

The programs most at risk aren’t marginal offerings. They are often the most locally responsive, sector-specific programs community colleges do best — small cohorts, targeted workforce needs, close employer partnerships. Their size is a feature of their model. But size has consequences under federal accountability rules.

Three things institutions should do now

First, stop worrying about whether your graduates earn enough. For programs with measurable outcomes, they almost certainly do. If your published tuition is reasonable, you are very likely to pass the earnings test.

Second, start asking which of your programs are too small to show up. If a program doesn’t appear in PSEO earnings data, that’s a meaningful signal about enrollment scale. It doesn’t mean the program is failing students — but it may mean the program won’t accumulate the completers needed to generate a federal value-added calculation, and without that calculation, eligibility is at risk.

Third, think about this in terms of program design, not just compliance. Workforce Pell creates an implicit minimum viable size for federally aided short-term programs. Institutions designing new programs or restructuring existing ones should treat completer volume as part of the model, not an afterthought.

The value-added earnings test is not the obstacle most people think it is. The obstacle is much older and more structural: the challenge of running programs at a scale that makes them legible to any federal accountability system.

That’s a harder conversation. But it’s the right one to have before July.