The trust gap in higher education

Higher education is caught in a contradiction. Americans are losing confidence in colleges and universities, yet many students say their education is valuable, career-relevant and worth the money. That tension isn’t a statistical curiosity. It’s at the heart of the sector’s problem.

A recent “Report of the Yale University Committee on Trust in Higher Education” helps explain why. The public hasn’t simply turned against college; it’s grown doubtful about its cost, fairness, transparency and sense of public purpose.

Public confidence in colleges and universities fell from 57% in 2015 to 36% in 2024, then rebounded modestly to 42% in 2025, according to Gallup. At the same time, the Pew Research Center reports that 70% of Americans now say the higher education system is headed in the wrong direction. Those aren’t the views of a small dissatisfied minority. They reflect a broad erosion of trust in one of America’s central civic and economic institutions.

And yet students report something more positive, according to Gallup and Lumina Foundation. About seven in 10 rate the quality of their education as excellent or very good, 69% say they feel they belong on campus, roughly nine in 10 say their degree is worth the investment, 93% say they are learning career-relevant skills, and 88% believe their degree will help them get a job.

This isn’t the portrait of a generation writing off college as a bad bet. It is the portrait of students who often value their own experience even while the wider public doubts the system that delivers it.

That gap matters. It suggests that the crisis in higher education isn’t simply one of educational quality. It’s a crisis of legitimacy.

Is it affordable and fair?

Students may believe their own degree has value. But the public increasingly questions whether the system is affordable, fair, transparent and still anchored to a clear public purpose.

The Yale Committee report makes that point with unusual candor. It argues that three main forces are fueling distrust: soaring costs and doubts about value, an admissions process that many people regard as opaque and tilted toward the already advantaged, and campus climates that raise concerns about free speech, political bias and self-censorship.

It adds a fourth, deeper problem. Too many colleges have lost clarity about their core mission. When universities try to be all things to all people, they become harder to understand and harder to trust.

The report is especially useful because it refuses easy slogans. It doesn’t say college has no value. In fact, it notes that Americans still want higher education to succeed, but “on terms that feel fair, affordable, and aligned with public purpose.”

It also notes that community colleges are generally more trusted than elite private institutions, especially the Ivy League. That should get the attention of every university leader in the country. Trust doesn’t neatly follow prestige. It follows institutions that seem understandable, affordable and visibly connected to the lives of ordinary people.

Cost is key

Cost remains the largest driver of distrust. Pew found that 79% of Americans say colleges and universities do a fair or poor job of keeping tuition affordable. The Yale report reaches a similar conclusion, calling cost the most visible gap between public expectation and institutional practice.

Even when financial aid softens the actual price for many students, the posted price still shapes public perception. Families see the sticker shock first. They often don’t trust the fine print that comes later.

But cost alone doesn’t explain the problem. The Gallup-Lumina data show that students can like their professors, value what they are learning, and still think prices are unfair. The report found that 57% of students say four-year universities don’t charge fair prices, while only 25% say the same of two-year colleges.

That helps explain why confidence in community colleges tends to run higher than confidence in four-year institutions. Students, in other words, are offering a more nuanced judgment than the public debate usually permits. College can still be worthwhile even if it feels overpriced.

What’s the ROI?

There’s also a value question beyond the tuition bill. Strada’s 2025 State Opportunity Index found that 70% of recent public college graduates experience a positive return on investment within 10 years.

So postsecondary education still pays off for many people, but not reliably enough to sustain unquestioned public faith. Americans don’t simply want more access to college. They want greater confidence that the path leads somewhere meaningful.

That’s why the Yale committee’s most important contribution may be its insistence on institutional humility. The answer to the trust crisis is not better marketing. It’s reform. Colleges need to make it easier for the public to understand what they want to achieve and how they operate.

They need to explain their mission more clearly, price their programs more honestly, make admissions easier to understand, defend open inquiry more consistently, and show more convincingly how academic work connects to work, citizenship and civic life.

Here are five recommendations that follow from this.

First, colleges should publish clearer price signals. Net-price calculators are not enough. Families need plain-language, early estimates of what they are likely to pay over four years, not just a headline tuition figure and a maze of later adjustments.

Second, institutions should prove value. That means publishing program-level outcomes on completion, debt, earnings, graduate school placement and job trajectories in a form that ordinary families can understand. Use the framework Strada proposes as a starting point: clear outcomes, quality coaching, affordability, work-based learning and employer alignment.

Third, colleges should make work-based learning a mainstream feature of undergraduate education. Paid internships, apprenticeships, clinical placements and employer-connected projects do more than improve employment. They make the value of college visible. They connect the classroom to the labor market in ways families can see.

Fourth, institutions should simplify and clarify admissions. Public trust won’t be rebuilt if the process looks mysterious, subjective and biased toward wealth and status. Academic standards need not become mechanical, but they should become more understandable.

Fifth, higher education leaders should stop treating criticism as ignorance. Much of the distrust is not anti-college. It’s disappointment. Americans want colleges and universities to succeed on terms they recognize as fair.

Make the changes

The best defense of higher education isn’t nostalgia, branding or institutional self-congratulation. It’s a visible self-correction. College still changes lives. Many students say so plainly. But a sector cannot live forever on the testimony of its current customers while the broader public loses faith in its fairness, cost and purpose.

If higher education wants to regain trust, it will have to earn it the old-fashioned way. Be more honest about its failures, more disciplined about its mission, and more determined to show that what it offers is worth both the price and the public’s confidence.