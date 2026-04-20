The new academic imperative: Why workforce is the work

The core responsibility of community colleges is to remain responsive to the evolving needs of the communities they serve, as outlined in the institutional mission. This charge is not abstract. This responsibility calls on educators in this space to consistently conduct environmental scans, incorporate business and industry partners as co-creators in the learner experience, and curate learning outcomes that directly lead to high-wage, in-demand career pathways that position the sector as an economic mobility engine and anchor of regional prosperity.

This work also demands the design and implementation of intentional systems that connect faculty and instructors with current and emerging industry partners to shape teaching and learning experiences that advance learners’ economic mobility. When done well, the community college serves as a core pillar of the community ecosystem, allowing our institutions to remain at the forefront of the local economy by driving talent development and fulfilling a critical role in sustaining the long-term vitality of the communities it serves.

This article is part of a monthly column in CC Daily by Mordecai Ian Brownlee, president of the Community College of Aurora in Colorado.

And yet, it has been striking to hear in various spaces the perspectives of some who see institutional responsiveness as a distraction rather than a core function of the sector. This moment requires clarity. Every aspect of what we do in higher education should be seen as workforce development, no matter the class, the program of study or declared transfer pathway. Whether in the arts, the sciences or non-credit offerings, given the shrinking working-age population in America, the country is relying on its education and higher education systems to recalibrate and address the growing economic divide.

In other words, when colleges drift from the needs of their communities, they risk becoming disconnected from the very purpose that justifies their existence. That disconnection erodes trust. Without trust, institutions lose the influence and relevance required to endure. This is not the time for nostalgia — dreaming of the days when higher education was different. Given the demographic and personal income declines experienced by everyday Americans, this is a critical moment for society to renew clarity as educators around our collective responsibility to those we serve.

This new era of higher education requires institutions to analyze, reflect on and rediscover their institutional purpose — not just in theory but in practice. Why do we exist, and why does it matter now? These are not philosophical questions. They are operational ones. Answering such fundamental questions with clarity creates the conditions for meaningful action. In other words, achieving institutional clarity of service allows educators, administrators and governing boards to organize around a shared understanding of service to the community and its economy. Such intentionality in design is necessary in order to achieve transformational success at scale.

America’s confidence in its higher education system is multidimensional and cannot be addressed by a branding solution alone. Instead, it is a performance problem. It is a failure-to-respond problem. It is a failure to meet the expectations of learners and their families problem. It is an “industry found another way to train its workforce and bypass higher education” problem. By understanding the problems present in your community, trust can then be restored through institutions that are clear in purpose, disciplined in execution, transparent in communication, and grounded in ethical and moral responsibility.



For community colleges, this means embracing a model that is co-designed with industry and workforce partners and intentionally structured to advance economic mobility. This is how institutions strengthen relevance, rebuild trust and meet the demands of a rapidly changing economy.

The path forward is not unclear. However, if your institution fails to capture the voices of its learners, communities and stakeholders, it is mistakenly making institutional decisions based on shared narratives that “rise to the top” rather than the truth itself. It is in that truth that institutions can realize and embrace this new academic imperative. Furthermore, in that truth, we better understand that the failure to act now is no longer incremental. It is existential.

Workforce development is not a department. It is not an initiative. It is not a program. It is just not a grant, and it most definitely is not “those folks over there.” It is a shared responsibility of everyone who serves and is invested in our community colleges. When institutions fully embrace this truth, they properly position themselves not only to survive, but to lead their communities through the times to come.