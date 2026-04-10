Roll call on community college research

The Council for the Study of Community Colleges — an affiliated council of the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) — just hosted its 67th annual conference. Top of mind for researchers and leaders in attendance were discussions about mission, how to support students and provide them a ROI in degrees and certificates, and how to re-envision the sector for the future.

The release of “Resilient by Design” — a report commissioned by AACC and based on research by NCHEMS — provided a template for thinking about the future. Seven themes emerged from the report, with conference presenters reporting out on research that can address each of the topics and help inform campus leaders and boards on strategies to use in their practice on campus.

To help support innovation on campus around the themes, AACC provides toolkits to guide campus discussions and facilitation of dialogue with community partners.

This commentary offers a summary of the presentations on each of the report themes and provides links to individuals and teams studying the topics. Running through themes is the role of leaders, leadership development and innovation. Using evidence-based ideas for change on campus helps jumpstart implementation of strategies and the identification of metrics that monitor success.

Finally, a shout-out to the conference award winners is provided with a summary of their work to provide further points of connection between community college leaders and researchers studying community colleges.

Meeting workforce needs

“Mapping Career Pathways in Childhood Education: Exploring Data Driven Strategies for Workforce Mobility” – Liza Chavac, Cabrillo College; Marcela Reyes, Cabrillo College

“Learning from Noncredit Governance in Eight States: Opportunities for Community Colleges” – Monica Kerrigan, Rowan University; Alysa Hannon, Rutgers University; Michelle Van Noy, Rutgers University

“Beyond the Hidden College: Understanding How and Why Adults Enroll in Community College Noncredit Workforce Programs” – Maria Luz Espino, Tarleton State University; Nicole Sandelier Boyd, Rutgers University; Katherine Hughes, Rutgers University

“Strategic Workforce Alignment in Community Colleges: A Qualitative Case Study” –

Christina Bunch, University of Virginia at Wise; Michelle Barlett, Old Dominion University; James Barlett, Old Dominion University

Managing enrollment

“Navigating a Hybrid Identity: Examining the Transfer Experiences and Identity Development of Dual Enrollment Students” – Carmen Serrata, University of North Carolina at Charlotte; Isabella Locklair, University of North Carolina at Charlotte; MeMee Winston, University of North Carolina at Charlotte; Cathy Howell, University of North Carolina at Charlotte

“Understanding the Evolving Impact of Dual Enrollment Faculty Qualifications and Policies and the Value of Dual Enrollment in Indiana” – Jason Taylor, University of Utah; Francis Amedoadzi, University of Utah; Danielle Susi, University of Utah

“Long-run and Short-run Impact of Pell Grants on Enrollment and Completion: Evidence from Alabama Community Colleges” – Moses Ogunniran, University of Alabama; Stephen Katsinas, University of Alabama; Noel Keeney, University of Alabama; Garrett Till, University of Alabama; Nathaniel J. Bray, University of Alabama

“Access and Equity in Dual Enrollment: Findings from a Website Analysis of Student Support Communication in Community Colleges” – JoHyun Kim, Texas A&M University; Dohyun Kim, Texas A&M University; Jinhua Zhang, Communication University of China

“’It’s just not in the cards’: Barriers Hindering Re-Enrollment Among Adult Learners” – Jared King, North Carolina State University; Emily VanZoest; North Carolina State University; Kaitlin Newhouse, North Carolina State University

Meeting student needs

“Expanding access to data on community college students’ mental health and basic needs through the Community College Data Hub” – Carrie Kisker, Audrey Jaeger, Stacy Priniski, Sasha Zhou, Ellen Stolzenberg

“Framing Care Online: How Community College Digital Communications Promote Support and Reveal Gaps in Mental Health Messaging” – Xiwei Zhu, San Diego State University; Aikebaier Nadila, University of Wisconsin-Madison; Xueli Wang, University of Wisconsin-Madison; Kelly Wickersham, University of Wisconsin-Madison

“Understanding the Connection between FI/HI and Engagement at Community Colleges” – Hongwei Yu, CCSSE University of Texas at Austin

“Aligning the Axles: Exploring Financial and Mental Well-being Among Automotive Technician Students at Community Colleges” – Emily Creamer, The Ohio State University; Susannah Townsend, The Ohio State University

“Addressing Basic Needs to Broaden STEM Pathways: Institutional Approaches to Facilitate Student Success” – Leanne Davis, Education Northwest; Stacy Priniski, Temple University; Jennifer Johnson, Temple University; MG Hodge, Temple University

“Beyond Affordability: Reframing Community College Value Through Basic Needs and Public Benefits Access” – Leanne Davis, Education Northwest

Using advanced technologies

“Care, Access, and Agency: Reimagining Community College Teaching and Learning with Artificial Intelligence” – Nadila Aikebaier, University of Wisconsin-Madison

“Industry-Aligned Learning: FRCC–Broadcom Partnership in Action” – Chris McGilvary, Front Range Community College; Ken Floyd, Front Range Community College; David Roecker, Broadcom

“Evaluating the Engine: A Comparative Analysis of Community Colleges Economic Impact in Rural, High-Poverty Counties” – Garrett Till, Education Policy Center at the University of Alabama; Stephen Katsinas, Education Policy Center at the University of Alabama; Nathaniel Bray, Education Policy Center at the University of Alabama; Noel Keeney, Education Policy Center at the University of Alabama; Moses Ogunniran, Education Policy Center at the University of Alabama

Reimaging teaching

“Bridging the Gap: Learning Challenges and Opportunities for Industry Professionals Transitioning to Technical College Teaching” – Michelle Oglesby, Technical College System of Georgia

“Reframing Support Structure for Community College Students: How Holistic Teaching and Institutional Support Shape Students’ Momentum and Competencies” – Xiwei Zhu, San Diego State University; Xueli Wang, University of Wisconsin-Madison; Aikebaier Nadila, University of Wisconsin-Madison

“Pedagogical Versatility in the Community College Classroom: Differentiating Instruction Across Transfer and Career Pathways” – Dushani Eshwaran, Ball State University; Kwame Nkrumah, Ball State University; Antoinette Asabea Addo, Ball State University; Raphael Kwaning, Ball State University

“Culturally Engaging Environments and Sense of Belonging among First Generation Community College Students” – Jeongsan Hwang, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Karla Velasco, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Gianina Baker, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Lorenzo Baber, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

“Unveiling Resilience and Motivation through Testimonios: Exploring the Influence of TRIO Student Services on Motivation and College Completion” – Emily Garrison, Caldwell Community College; Michelle Bartlett, Old Dominion University; James Bartlett, Old Dominion University Tutoring in Supporting Retention Among Underrepresented STEM Students in Community Colleges Beth Richards, SUNY Broome Community College; Michelle Barlett, Old Dominion University; James Bartlett, Old Dominion University

Using data in new ways

“Mapping Career Pathways in Childhood Education: Exploring Data-Driven Strategies for Workforce Mobility” – Liza Chavac, Cabrillo College; Marcela Reyes, Cabrillo College

“Understanding the Evolving Impact of Dual Enrollment Faculty Qualifications and Policies and the Value of Dual Enrollment in Indiana” – Jason Taylor, University of Utah; Francis Amedoadzi, University of Utah; Danielle Susi, University of Utah

“Leveraging State Data to Demonstrate the Value of Improving Statewide Community College Transfer Pathways” – Katie Giardello, MiLEAP OHE, Rachel MacMaster, MiLEAP OHE

“Learning from Noncredit Governance in Eight States: Opportunities for Community Colleges” – Monica Kerrigan, Rowan University; Alysa Hannon, Rutgers University; Michelle Van Noy, Rutgers University

Rethinking the college business model

“’Looking in All the Right Places’: A Pairwise Comparison of Employee Perceptions of Shared Governance” – Jared King, North Carolina State University; Nyasia Lloyd, North Carolina State University; Daniel West, North Carolina State University

“Leadership and Learning in Motion: How Community Colleges Balance Accelerated and Traditional Academic Terms” – Jess Edwards, North Carolina State University

“Balancing Private Values with a Public Mission: Findings from the ACCT/CSCC Survey of Community College Trustees” – Susan Kater, Idaho State University; Regina Garza Mitchell, Western Michigan University; Carrie Kisker, Center for the Study of Community Colleges

“Alphabet Soup: The Impact of Federal Disability Aid on Educational Decisions” –

Wes White, University of Pittsburgh

Wes White, University of Pittsburgh “The Power of ‘Free’ College: Reducing Racial, Socioeconomic, and Geographic Inequalities in Educational Aspirations” – Taylor Odle, University of Wisconsin-Madison

“Long-run and Short-run Impact of Pell Grants on Enrollment and Completion: Evidence from Alabama Community Colleges” – Moses Ogunniran, University of Alabama; Stephen Katsinas, University of Alabama; Noel Keeney, University of Alabama; Garrett Till, University of Alabama; Nathaniel J. Bray, University of Alabama

“The Federal Pell Grant Program and the Decline of the Federal-State Partnership in Financing Higher Education” – Noel Keeney, University of Alabama; Stephen Katsinas, University of Alabama; Nathaniel J. Bray, University of Alabama; Garrett Till, University of Alabama; Moses Ogunniran, University of Alabama

“What Does It Cost to Support Student Success? Comparative Cost Analyses of Community College Initiatives” – Taylor Odle, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Leadership and innovation

“Leading Innovation and Change: The Innovator’s DNA Model” – Zach Barricklow, North Carolina Community College System, Pamela Eddy, William & Mary; Audrey Jaeger, North Carolina State University; Lisa Avery, Linn-Benton Community College; Jason Wood, Salt Lake Technical College

“Crisis of Confidence or Confidence in Crisis? Community College Employee Perspectives on Leadership’s Ability to Address Crises” – Oscar Miranda Tapia, North Carolina State University; Sam Dotson, North Carolina State University; Connor Guerin, North Carolina State University; Natasha Adams Spencer, North Carolina State University; Kaitlin Newhouse, North Carolina State University

“AACC’S Resilient by Design: A Discussion with Community College Leaders and Researchers” – Brian Prescott, President, NCHEMS, Pamela Eddy, Professor Emerita, William & Mary; Stacee McIff, President, Snow College; Greg Peterson, President, Salt Lake Community College

“Motivating Your Team: Examples from Innovative Rural-Serving Community College Leaders” – Pamela Eddy, William & Mary; Zachary Barricklow, North Carolina Community Colleges System; Audrey Jaeger, North Carolina State University

CSCC award winners

Richard M. Romano Dissertation of the Year Award

Nicole Contreras-García*, Florida Atlantic University. Her dissertation, titled ‘Dodging Around It’: A Mixed Methods Study of How Transfer-Aspiring Students of Color Navigate and Experience Racialized Institutional Conditions,” examines where and how racial transfer inequities persist in community college policies, practices and processes.

C CSCC Research Grant

Emily Creamer, University of Toledo. Her grant project will study how community colleges identify and support student parents. Creamer’s work centers on community college student success in career and technical education — especially for women, parenting students and other historically underserved learners.

Barbara K. Townsend Emerging Scholar Award

Brett Nachman*, University of Pittsburgh. His research explores how colleges can cultivate more equitable learning experiences for underrepresented students, including those informed by some of his salient identities and experiences: autism/disabilities, community college transfer and LGBTQIA+. He is the director of research for the College Autism Network.

Marilyn J. Amey Senior Scholar Award

Frankie Santos Laanan*, University of Utah. His research examines the impact of community and technical colleges on individuals and society, with particular attention to college access, transfer student adjustment, pathway to STEM degrees, postcollege earnings and education-to-workforce transitions.

Community College Professional Award

Catherine Olivarez, Dallas College. As the associate vice provost for articulation, transfer and educational policy at Dallas College, she plays a central role in shaping the academic infrastructure that supports transfer mobility for one of the nation’s largest community college systems.

Arthur M. Cohen and Florence B. Brawer Distinguished Service Award

Mark D’Amico, University of North Carolina, Charlotte (UNC Charlotte). He studies community college transfer and noncredit education. He leads the UNC Charlotte Transfer Research Team and co-leads the State Noncredit Data Project with partners at the Rutgers University Educational and Employment Research Center.

Presidential Citation of Excellence Award

Posthumously to Marilyn J. Amey, Michigan State University. Her research centered around understanding how leaders learn and analyzing educational partnerships, particularly those in community colleges. She was a co-author of Creating Strategic Partnerships: A Guide for Educational Institutions and Their Partners.

*Former community college student