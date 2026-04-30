Reporter’s notebook

Senate bills aim to modernize apprenticeship system

DOL tool to integrate AI into apprenticeships

Aspen Prize semi-finalists announced

Senate bills aim to modernize apprenticeship system

Senate Republican leaders this week introduced two bills to expand and modernize the country’s apprenticeship system.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana), chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, and Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) introduced the Apprenticeship Data Value Improvements to Create Employment (ADVICE) Act. The bill aims to help states and program sponsors measure success by creating standardized data on pay, retention and completion rates, according to a release from Cassidy’s office.

“This will help states and apprenticeship program sponsors replicate proven models so more workers will have opportunities to participate,” it said.

Cassidy is also co-leading legislation with Sen. Jim Banks (R-Indiana) on the Streamlining Timely Apprenticeship Registration and Transparency (START) Act, which aims to speed up the registration process for new programs, particularly in industries that have not traditionally used apprenticeships.

Both bills are supported by Apprenticeships for America, the Associated Builders and Contractors, The Manufacturing Institute, the Society for Human Resource Management and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

DOL tool to integrate AI into apprenticeships

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) on Wednesday launched an online portal that pools practical tools and resources to promote the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) skills into registered apprenticeship programs.

DOL said the AI in Registered Apprenticeship Innovation Portal is a one-stop resource for organizations looking to build AI literacy and develop AI-focused registered apprenticeship programs by providing resources, models and insights.

“By providing employers with the resources to develop AI-ready Registered Apprenticeship programs and workers with the skills to thrive in them, the separtment is taking concrete action to build the workforce of the future, today,” Henry Mack, assistant secretary for employment and training, said in a release.

Aspen Prize semi-finalists announced

The Aspen Institute on Wednesday announced 25 community colleges as semi-finalists for the 2027 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

With its first winning college announced in 2011, the Aspen Prize is awarded every two years and recognizes excellence across a wide range of institutions. The recognition includes $1 million in award money. Aspen will announce the finalists in June and the winner next April.

The 2027 semi-finalists are:

● Chippewa Valley Technical College (Wisconsin)

● Colorado Mountain College

● Forsyth Technical Community College (North Carolina)

● Harper College (Illinois)

● LaGuardia Community College (New York)

● Lorain County Community College (Ohio)

● Mid-State Technical College (Wisconsin)

● MiraCosta College (California)

● Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

● Moorpark College (California)

● North Iowa Area Community College

● Northeast Community College (Nebraska)

● Northeast Wisconsin Technical College

● Patrick & Henry Community College (Virginia)

● San Jacinto College (Texas)

● Sinclair Community College (Ohio)

● South Puget Sound Community College (Washington)

● Southeast Technical College (South Dakota)

● Stanly Community College (North Carolina)

● State Technical College of Missouri

● Tallahassee State College (Florida)

● Tri-County Technical College (South Carolina)

● UCNJ Union College of Union County, New Jersey

● Wallace State Community College (Alabama)

● West Kentucky Community and Technical College