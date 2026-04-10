Observations about the House’s WIOA bill

Timing is everything. Never has the A Stronger Workforce for America Act of 2026 been more relevant to community colleges. We are at the epicenter, straddling access and career success, which is both the promise of the bill and its challenge. We must navigate this bill carefully, advocating for its opportunities while mitigating its risks.

There is much to welcome:

Section 179 Grants: The Strengthening Community Colleges Workforce Development Grants recognize colleges as strategic economic partners, not just “credential factories.”

The Strengthening Community Colleges Workforce Development Grants recognize colleges as strategic economic partners, not just “credential factories.” Inclusive Priorities: The bill rightly prioritizes institutions serving individuals with employment barriers and supports competency-based credits.

The bill rightly prioritizes institutions serving individuals with employment barriers and supports competency-based credits. Expanded Reach: We must support the $5,000 Individual Training Accounts for dislocated workers and the codification of Reentry Employment Opportunities.

We must support the $5,000 Individual Training Accounts for dislocated workers and the codification of Reentry Employment Opportunities. Industry Alignment: Formalizing employer-directed skills development scales models that community colleges have pioneered for decades.

Moving forward with confidence, however, requires us to honestly name a few outstanding concerns. Chief among them is the proposed transfer of the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act (AEFLA) from the Department of Education to the Department of Labor. Recognizing the legitimate interest in strengthening workforce outcomes, and we believe those goals and the goals of adult education can be pursued together. But a transfer of this magnitude carries real risks — particularly for the parents, immigrants and adults rebuilding their lives who rely on AEFLA for foundational literacy and English language instruction. These students should be entitled to a system that treats them as whole persons, instead of future employees in training. Should this transfer take place, we must asks that “policymakers preserve substantial funding and meaningful local control” in order to protect literacy and language programs.

Related article: House bill would authorize Strengthening Community College Training Grants Program

Equally concerning is the Make America Skilled Again (MASA) pilot. By allowing states to waive statutory protections, this “flexibility” essentially functions as deregulation. Absent floors, states could drop coverage of low-income adults or students with disabilities. Which raises a real question: If funding is simply a discretionary pot with no population requirements, who gets left behind?

Finally, the shift away from equity-centered language is troubling. Reframing workforce investment as a means to reduce “dependency” changes how success is defined and how institutions are held accountable. Performance frameworks that overlook students’ starting points will penalize open-access and minority-serving institutions serving the most vulnerable populations. Additionally, a grant system based solely on competition disadvantages smaller, rural colleges without extensive grant-writing resources. A formula-based component would better serve the bill’s commitment to access.

The Stronger Workforce for America Act is neither a threat to be dismissed nor a gift to be received uncritically. It demands our full engagement. We must insist on provisions that honor both workforce outcomes and educational dignity. The two are not in tension but only if we speak up.