Newsmakers

Kudos

Lovell Pugh-Bassett, president of New Jersey’s Camden County College, is the recipient of the NAACP Camden County East’s 2026 Visionary Awards. The honor is presented annually to an individual who turns vision into action, empowering others to reach their highest potential while demonstrating exceptional leadership. Pugh-Bassett was recognized for efforts to expand educational access, equity and community partnerships across New Jersey, including championing food insecurity for her students.

Kristine Young, president of Orange County Community College in New York, recently received the 2026 Distinguished Service Award from the Faculty Council of Community Colleges (FCCC), the statewide faculty governance body for all 30 of the State University of New York’s community colleges. The honor recognizes individuals whose work has made a meaningful difference in higher education, community colleges and in the lives of students.

FCCC noted Young as a collaborative leader who has aligned with colleagues and external partners to grow enrollment and reshape the daily experience for the community college students, particularly those at SUNY Orange. FCCC President Candice Vacin said in a letter to Young announcing the award that “the nomination speaks so clearly to your respect for faculty, your commitment to shared governance, and your belief that institutions are strongest when people are brought together in thoughtful and genuine partnership. That kind of leadership matters.”

CEO retirement announcement

Brad Tyndall, president of Central Wyoming College (CWC), has announced his plans to retire on January 29 after leading the college for a decade.

Tyndall shepherded CWC through a period of significant growth, innovation and expanded regional and statewide impact, according to a release.

“Dr. Tyndall’s leadership marks a remarkable chapter in the history of Central Wyoming College,” said Board Chair Paula Hunker. “His vision, steady guidance and long-term commitment have strengthened this institution and expanded opportunity for students and communities across Wyoming.”

Gov. Mark Gordon lauded Tyndall for his leadership on innovation and workforce development in the state.

“Under his leadership, Central Wyoming College has led the way in entrepreneurship through initiatives like the Bootstrap Collaborative, the Teton Leadership Center and the Central Wyoming Innovation and Entrepreneurship Conference, creating meaningful opportunities for students, small businesses and communities across our state,” he said.

Tyndall helped the state’s agriculture industry through efforts such as CWC’s Rustler Ag & Equine Complex and its development of a regenerative ag program and an incubator farm.

Over his career, Tyndall has also served as a faculty member, department chair, academic dean and vice president. He has worked in economic development in the community college sector for more than 25 years in Colorado (Front Range Community College and Colorado Mountain College), New Mexico (San Juan College), Missouri (Crowder College) and Wyoming (CWC).

Tyndall has also served for five years in eastern Africa and the Middle East for the US Agency for International Development, Peace Corps and CARE International. He was a Fulbright Fellow in economic development for a World Bank affiliate in Kenya.

Appointments

Rod Dauphin has been appointed regional center director of the Small Business Development Center at LaGuardia Community College (New York). He previously served as education services director for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program at LaGuardia.

Sionna Grassbaugh is now dean of the School of Skilled Trades & Arts at Central New Mexico Community College after serving in an interim role. Previously, she was director of school relations at the college.

Clementina Macias will become vice president of student services at Porterville College (California), effective April 27. She comes from Barstow Community College, where she served as dean of counseling and student success.

Jessica M. Nicklin will become the next provost and vice president of academic affairs at Holyoke Community College in Massachusetts. She currently is associate provost for faculty affairs and research and a professor of psychology at the University of Hartford.

Beth Roszatycki is the new state director of the Arizona Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network at Maricopa Community Colleges. She previously was the chief client services officer for the Michigan SBDC Network.