Newsmakers

CEO on the move

Daniel W. Lufkin will become the eighth president of HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, effective June 3. Since 2021, he has served as president of the South Campus at Tarrant County College (TCC) in Texas.

At TCC, Lufkin has led initiatives to expand access, strengthen academic and workforce programs, and improve student outcomes. He has led collegewide efforts focusing on recruitment, retention and completion, resulting in measurable increases in student enrollment and a 29% growth in awards, certificates and degrees, according to a release. He played a key role in developing and expanding high-demand academic and workforce programs, including healthcare, aviation, construction and advanced manufacturing, while strengthening pathways from high school to career.

Lufkin previously was president of Paul D. Camp Community College (Virginia) for nearly five years, and served for three years as vice president of student affairs at Thomas Nelson Community College (Virginia). He also was dean of enrollment management at GateWay Community College (Arizona) for nearly three years. Lufkin began his career as an elementary school teacher in Arizona and has continued teaching throughout his career, serving as an adjunct instructor.

Kudos

Mary Way Bolt, president of Cecil College (Maryland), is the 2026 recipient of the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction, Phi Theta Kappa Society’s highest honor for community college presidents. The honor recognizes college presidents who have demonstrated sustained, exceptional commitment to student success through academic excellence, leadership development and access to opportunity. Nominees must have served in their role for at least five years and are selected based on nominations submitted by Phi Theta Kappa students on their campus.

“Dr. Bolt leads with authenticity and an unwavering commitment to students,” Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa, said in a statement. “She understands that recognition is powerful when it is rooted in respect and presence. This honor reflects the gratitude of students who have experienced her leadership firsthand.”

Larry D. Johnson, Jr., president of Bronx Community College (New York), has been named to the City & State NY 2026 Bronx Power 100. City & State, a media organization that covers New York’s local and state politics and policy, noted that Johnson will guide the college through its next era as it seeks to implement its next strategic plan, “The Bronx Renaissance 2031.” Johnson serves on the boards of the City University of New York’s Research Foundation and the American Association of Community Colleges board of directors.

Timothy Moore, president of Indian River State College (Florida), was recently honored by the Dr. Martin Luther King Commemorative Committee of St. Lucie County and the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated, in recognition of his enduring partnership, unwavering support and personal commitment to uplifting the community through the spirit and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther, Jr.

“For many years, Indian River State College has been more than a partner to our organization,” said Larryton McNealy, Jr., who chairs the committee. “Under Dr. Moore’s leadership, the college has been a pillar of support, a collaborator in purpose and a shared voice in advancing the principles of equity, education, service and community uplift that Dr. King championed.”

Bryan Newton, president of Glen Oaks Community College (Michigan), has been named a recipient of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Paragon Award for New Presidents, a national honor recognizing college leaders who demonstrate a strong and early commitment to student success. The award highlights new presidents who actively support academic excellence, leadership development, and meaningful student engagement within their first three years of service.

Daniel Phelan has reached the 25-year milestone in leading Jackson College in Michigan. Phelan, who serves on the American Association of Community Colleges board of directors, has conveyed his CEO knowledge into books, including most recently The Community College Board 2.0: Covenant Governance, which calls boards and presidents to lead with clarity, discipline and moral purpose. He is currently writing Governing on Purpose: How Policy Governance Can Transform Community College Boards, which focuses on strengthening governance, and particularly policy governance, as the cornerstone of institutional excellence and long-term vitality.

Kate Smith, president of Rio Salado College (part of Arizona’s Maricopa Community Colleges), was named the first-place recipient of the Terry O’Banion Provocateur Award from the League for Innovation in the Community College for her proposal to rethink the traditional metrics used to assess institutional effectiveness and learner success because they omit data about significant community college student populations. The award celebrates individuals who question the status quo and advance new ideas that support student learning and institutional progress.

Janet Spriggs, president of Forsyth Technical Community College, has been named President of the Year by the North Carolina Community College System. The award is the highest honor given to a community college president in the state, recognizing exceptional leadership and meaningful contributions to both an institution and the broader 58-college system. Since 2019, Springgs has led the college in increasing enrollment and graduation rates by building and expanding programs to remove barriers for students.

Nelson Santana, associate professor and deputy chief and collection development librarian at Bronx Community College (New York), has received the 2026 Community College Library Leadership Award from the Association of College and Research Libraries, a division of the American Library Association. The honor recognizes outstanding achievement in community college library leadership, highlighting individuals whose work advances the profession and supports the needs of community college students.

Appointments

Ramzi Ockaili is the new vice president for academic and workforce programs at Eastern Shore Community College (Virginia). He has served in an interim role in the position since March 2025.

Jessica Stepp Edney is the new director of Blue Ridge Community College‘s Transylvania County Campus. Before coming to the North Carolina college, she was the business officer for the North Carolina State University Mountain Horticultural Crops Research and Extension Center.

Melanie Tuthill Rie has been appointed vice president of academic affairs at New York’s Rockland Community College (RCC). Joining RCC in 2022, Rie has served as associate provost of academic affairs since August 2025.