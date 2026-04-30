Taking on the heavy lifting: How Davidson-Davie is scaling apprenticeships to meet local workforce needs
EdNC
A key to Davidson-Davie Community College’s success in expanding apprenticeships is the fact that the college often serves as the apprenticeship program sponsor, taking on all administrative and compliance tasks associated with registering and running apprenticeship programs.
Orange County Register
A new, modernized water technology classroom is in final planning stages for the Santiago Canyon College campus that will feature state-of-the-art equipment to help train students for well-paying careers in water districts throughout Orange County and beyond.
The Job
Green jobs are now just good jobs, as community colleges continue to invest in the energy transition. Community colleges in California and across the country haven’t moved away from so-called green job training — far from it. They’re investing more and more every year. But they’ve moved beyond the niche focus, in part because of lessons learned about the risk of overspecialization and in part because the nature of climate and sustainability work has shifted.
North Carolina Biotechnology Center (blog)
North Carolina is in an unprecedented period of reinvestment for its biomanufacturing workforce training. Community colleges across the state have invested more than $230 million over the past few years. This commitment to new and expanded life sciences training programs and facilities builds on the state’s history and strength in workforce development.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
EDU Ledger
Community colleges are leading the charge to help equip students with AI competencies that will drive the workforce of the future.
Hope Center for Student Basic Needs (blog)
Three bills to crack down on student aid fraud that were recently passed by a House committee would grant the U.S. Department of Education massive new powers to audit schools and withhold financial aid at precisely the moment the department is telling the country that its existing tools are already working.
Jobs for the Future
Taking a look at the first semester of implementing of JFF’s Disrupt the Divide initiative, which aims to help community colleges redesign pathways to quality jobs using labor market data, institutional metrics and student voice.
Quick Take (National Skills Coalition podcast)
Despite a broadening national spotlight on a growing shortage of skilled workers in many fields, there is still a significant underinvestment in workforce development, and especially apprenticeships.