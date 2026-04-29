Higher Ed Dive
The ruling expands an earlier pause on the agency’s collection of extensive race and sex admissions data for public colleges in 17 states.
PBS News
An impending wave of borrowers will restart payments — with way higher monthly bills than before — for the first time in years. They’ll likely encounter a system that’s inadequate at connecting people with the income-driven repayment plans they need.
North Carolina Biotechnology Center (blog)
Central Carolina Community College is transforming a former Magneti Marelli auto manufacturing site in Sanford into the E. Eugene Moore Manufacturing and Biotech Solutions Center, a regional hub for technical training.
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Albuquerque Journal
Central New Mexico Community College’s early college magnet school this year is graduating 68 seniors who will not only earn their high school diplomas, but will have collectively completed 4,409 college credit hours, 84 certificates, and 77 associate degrees across fields from biotechnology and engineering to automotive technology and nursing assistant. All this was achieved tuition-free — saving the families a combined $370,300 in tuition.
WBAL-TV 11
A Maryland community college is addressing the state’s skilled labor shortage by building a $43 million workforce development and trades center. At the same time, Howard Community College is encouraging women to enter traditionally male-dominated fields.
Education Next
The earn-and-learn expansion of federal Pell Grant eligibility offers policymakers an opportunity to leverage our most promising workforce pathway.
New America (blog)
Other institutions serving rural communities – and their suburban and urban counterparts – can learn from some of these powerhouse community colleges as they consider how to implement Workforce Pell.