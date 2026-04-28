EdSource
Under a new pilot program, UCLA will give priority consideration to some students seeking to transfer from nearby community colleges.
The Assembly
Some North Carolina community college leaders want the state’s two- and four-year systems to ensure there are clearly established pathways between two-year associate degrees and any accelerated university programs, akin to the existing transfer guidelines for traditional degrees. They would also like system leaders to discuss the possibility of also offering the three-year degrees at community colleges.
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Channel 3000
Wisconsin’s 16 technical colleges will now review apprenticeship-related learning from all sources to count as credit for prior learning to fast-track some apprentices toward an applied associate degree.
National Skills Coalition (blog)
AI will reshape work, but how workers and local businesses experience that shift isn’t predetermined. The decisions policymakers make about AI, and our workforce right now will determine both U.S. competitiveness, and whether working people can share in the gains of AI.
Council for Higher Education Accreditation (blog)
Earnings are an important indicator, but they do not tell the whole story.
Commentary: With the right rule changes, Workforce Pell could open up career opportunities for incarcerated people
Urban Institute (blog)
Incarcerated people have much to gain from Workforce Pell, but as the rules are currently written, they will likely miss out on its benefits. Three final rule changes could close most of this gap.