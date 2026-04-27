EdNC
As governments, nonprofits, and philanthropy increasingly invest in scaling apprenticeships, here are some of the key barriers those efforts face.
WICZ
“I love the focus today of SUNY Broome around AI and also humanity,” said AACC President and CEO DeRionne Pollard. “How do we make sure that we use AI as the tool that it can be while at the same time being very deliberate about the magic that happens in the classroom when faculty and staff interact with students.”
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Politico’s Weekly Education
The Education Department’s wide-ranging accreditation proposal wants to address a long-standing higher education issue: transferring credits between colleges.
Hiring Lab (blog)
Community colleges are uniquely focused on workforce development and typically offer students work-based and experiential learning opportunities that may lead to more direct employment opportunities.
Orange County Register
As student services coordinator for the NextUp and Guardian Scholars programs at Santiago Canyon College, Esther Meade supports current and former foster youth as they pursue their goals through higher education.
America’s ‘silent army’ of skilled tradespeople are retiring with no one to replace them — and the price tag could hit $1T a year
Fortune
The workers who keep America’s buildings running are disappearing — and the U.S. isn’t replacing them fast enough to keep the lights on, the servers cool or the labs sterile.