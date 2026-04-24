SF Gate
There are more than 50 bachelor’s degree programs at about 40 community colleges in California. Within the state’s higher education system, this has sparked conflict, as leaders clash over whether two-year colleges should step into four-year university territory.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
KLCC
To address a shortfall of more than $4 million for next year’s budget, Lane Community College’s board voted to raise tuition by $2 per credit hour, and they’re considering cutting up to 20.5 positions and suspending two associate degree programs.
WTAQ
A large piece of property recently donated by an anonymous donor to Fox Valley Technical College is expanding hands-on learning opportunities. The land will be repurposed as an outdoor learning space for students in the natural resources technician and wildland firefighter programs.
Valley City State University
In North Dakota, Williston State College’s Degree Bridge program is expanding through a partnership with Valley City State University. The Degree Bridge program is designed as a co-matriculation model, allowing students to begin at WSC while simultaneously working toward a bachelor’s degree through a partner university.
Jacksonville Journal-Courier
A Lincoln Land Community College freshman hopes to use the skills she is learning in class and lessons from various organizations to create a group that provides full meals during school holidays and on weekends for families in need.