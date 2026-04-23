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KXL.com
Oregon’s community colleges are moving to roll out a new pathway to bachelor’s-level education degrees, which will help fill a critical and growing shortage of teachers in the state. Chemeketa, Columbia Gorge, Linn-Benton, Rogue, and Treasure Valley community colleges will be able to offer the Bachelor of Applied Science in Education degree to students who face financial, work and relocation barriers.
Baldwin Bulletin
Northwood Technical College has partnered with the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin to deliver an automotive maintenance and light repair technician program. For the tribe, the program is about more than technical training – it’s about strengthening the community through skill-building and long-term opportunity.
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Flexibility, stronger alignment across institutions and more intentional pathways are needed to ensure more community college students can successfully transfer and complete a bachelor’s degree, says Terrance Hopson, Midwest regional vice president at Western Governors University.
Greenville Online
Conversations around cost and ROI, workforce shortages, AI and pathways for all learners point to community colleges as the sector that offers solutions to those challenges, writes Greenville Technical College President Larry Miller.