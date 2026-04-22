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By Daily Staff April 22, 2026    Print

A golden opportunity for data innovation
Inside Higher Ed
Workforce Pell points to the urgent need to better align educational and labor market data, writes AACC President & CEO DeRionne Pollard.

Property tax changes threaten Iowa’s 15 community colleges
KWWL
Iowa’s 15 community colleges are facing financial uncertainty as state lawmakers consider changes to property tax levies and the Iowa Economic Development Authority omnibus bill. Senate File 2472 and House Study Bill 563 would set a 2% cap on property tax revenue growth.

Lawmakers weigh overhauling, possibly ending Louisiana’s higher ed oversight board
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana’s legislature is deciding whether to reduce, redefine or abolish the state’s higher education oversight board, which is the coordinating body for the Louisiana Community and Technical College, LSU, University of Louisiana and Southern systems. 

Food pantries on Ohio college campuses help students experiencing food insecurity
Ohio Capital Journal
Almost every college campus in Ohio has a food pantry. A new bipartisan bill would create a hunger-free campus program. State lawmakers introduced Ohio House Bill 157, which would require the Chancellor of Higher Education to create the Hunger-Free Campus Grant Program.

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Daily Staff
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