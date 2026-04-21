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Los Angeles Times
In California, the Eaton and Palisades fires exacerbated a critical shortage of workers needed to rebuild. Last year, the state awarded five Los Angeles community colleges funding to enroll and train construction trade students.
WYSO
Clark State College in Ohio is one of the only community colleges in the region to offer two-year agriculture programs, and it’s making an effort to emphasize a collaborative approach for students. That includes helping to create a network of two-year colleges strengthening agricultural education through research, shared curriculum and professional development.
OurQuadCities
Many students in Iowa and Illinois prefer the smaller class sizes and sense of community that community colleges give them. They want to be able to continue at those colleges to earn a bachelor’s degree.
The Ticker
Northwestern Michigan College (NMC) is getting a proper mascot. The college will officially unveil its new avatar – a green hawk owl dubbed “Swoop” – this weekend. The mascot comes 13 years after NMC adopted the hawk owl nickname.