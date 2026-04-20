Politico Education Weekly
The Education Department’s changes to a federal grant competition for a popular program helping disadvantaged students is drawing bipartisan backlash from lawmakers and advocates.
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Student Success Podcast for Higher Ed Professionals
Kevin Walters, president of Allan Hancock College, discusses why the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) metrics miss the real story of community college students. He shares a clearer way using the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond data to count success that includes transfers, certificates, persistence and the systems that help more students finish. He also unpacks strategies that have increased student success at the college.
WIZM
An apprenticeship workshop last week at Western Technical College for counselors and teachers at the K-12 level included Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and others, who discussed preparing students for a wide variety of trades.
EdNC
Boost — an accelerated college-to-career program designed to increase completion rates and move students into high-wage, high-demand jobs — provides eligible students with support services such as intensive advising, $600 annual textbook stipends and $100 monthly stipends to help meet basic needs.
MSN
Lawmakers in the Kentucky General Assembly have overridden Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of a bill that allows public universities and community colleges in the state to dismiss faculty, including tenured staff, for financial reasons.