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By Daily Staff April 19, 2026    Print

Associate degrees, community college rising as students ditch trad bachelor’s: New data
Fast Company
A new report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center shows that more students are seeking out an associate degree first over a four-year bachelor’s degree.

Community colleges are key to training future nurses hospitals desperately need
Orange County Register
Each year, thousands of qualified applicants are turned away from nursing programs, not because they lack ability, but because colleges lack the capacity to train them.

Community colleges generate nearly $800M in economic impact across Central Illinois
WMBD
Interim Illinois Central College President Bruce Budde said much of that impact is driven by students who stay in the region after completing their education.

Commentary: WIOA reauthorization is back, but partisan changes complicate its path forward
National Skills Board (blog)
What carries over from the 2024 bipartisan House bill and where a new bill diverges from the 2024 version.

Enrolled but not protected: Young parenting students face eviction at alarming rates
New America (blog)
New analysis reveals that being enrolled in college offers young parenting students far less protection from eviction than it should.

Students are speeding through their online degrees in weeks, alarming educators
Washington Post
Some online colleges allow students to take unlimited courses on their own time, leading to quick degrees and worries about devaluing credentials.

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Daily Staff
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