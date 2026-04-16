Insider Higher Ed

More than 3.4 million people earned an undergraduate credential during the 2024–25 academic year, a 3.2% increase over 2023–24, according to a new report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. For the first time, students ages 18 to 20 made up the largest share of first-time associate degree earners, 32.6%, beating out older students ages 21 to 24.