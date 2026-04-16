Insider Higher Ed
More than 3.4 million people earned an undergraduate credential during the 2024–25 academic year, a 3.2% increase over 2023–24, according to a new report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. For the first time, students ages 18 to 20 made up the largest share of first-time associate degree earners, 32.6%, beating out older students ages 21 to 24.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
New America (blog)
Removing the program from the Education Department would undermine the ambitions of students and start Hill efforts to shutter the agency.
Colorado Sun
At Aims Community College, a newly FAA-approved curriculum offers students a shorter — and affordable — path to the in-demand positions
Trust Talks Podcast (Chicago Community Trust)
Why improving the community college-to-four-year transfer process is a critical but often overlooked issue, what the research shows about challenges transfer students face, and how wraparound services can help keep students enrolled through graduation.
North Carolina Department of Commerce
Students from the North Carolina Community College System make up almost 60% of all transfer students in the University of North Carolina System, underscoring the importance of these pathways.