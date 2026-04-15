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By Daily Staff April 15, 2026    Print

Gov. Abbott touts Texas Jobs Council to strengthen skilled workforce
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
“There are approximately 2.6 million Texans with some college credits but no credentials,” said Texas Association of Community Colleges President and CEO Ray Martinez III. “Those aren’t just numbers. That is a workforce waiting to be activated. They are exactly the population that the Texas Jobs Council is focused on, and Texas community colleges are where they come back.”

Commentary: Spending on workforce like we mean it, with Katie Spiker of National Skills Coalition.
Jobs That Work
How do we get lawmakers and policymakers to do what’s needed to get more people into good jobs that employers need filling?

Commentary: 1.85 million credentials and counting: The digital marketplace is here
WICHE Cooperative for Educational Technologies (blog)
The more important story is what those credentials tell us about how the credential marketplace is changing, and why getting the data infrastructure right has never mattered more.

Commentary: From access to value: Community colleges expand pathways for Hispanic students
Hispanic Outlook on Education
Examples of initiatives improving education and training for Hispanic and Latino students.

Nearly 200 East Bay college students just got a surprise text: Your debt is gone
San Francisco Chronicle
The Contra Costa Community College foundation surprised 181 students at the San Pablo campus this week by paying off their student debt. The students collectively owed $31,490 in tuition and student fees.

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Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
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