Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
“There are approximately 2.6 million Texans with some college credits but no credentials,” said Texas Association of Community Colleges President and CEO Ray Martinez III. “Those aren’t just numbers. That is a workforce waiting to be activated. They are exactly the population that the Texas Jobs Council is focused on, and Texas community colleges are where they come back.”
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Jobs That Work
How do we get lawmakers and policymakers to do what’s needed to get more people into good jobs that employers need filling?
WICHE Cooperative for Educational Technologies (blog)
The more important story is what those credentials tell us about how the credential marketplace is changing, and why getting the data infrastructure right has never mattered more.
Hispanic Outlook on Education
Examples of initiatives improving education and training for Hispanic and Latino students.
San Francisco Chronicle
The Contra Costa Community College foundation surprised 181 students at the San Pablo campus this week by paying off their student debt. The students collectively owed $31,490 in tuition and student fees.