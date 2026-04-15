State Higher Education Executive Officers Association (blog)
State higher education agencies bring significant assets to Workforce Pell implementation, including convening authority, subject matter expertise and robust data and analytical capabilities. But the program’s implementation also introduces significant challenges.
University Business
Imagine that instead of being paid based on your job description that your boss focused on what the results were from you doing your job description. Do you think that would change how you worked?
WSOC-TV
Catawba Valley Community College (North Carolina) is hoping to train the next generation of aviators at a new museum set to open this spring. The college president believes as many as 500-1000 students will attend classes at the school.