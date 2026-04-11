American Association of Colleges and Universities (magazine)
Although the battle between the Trump administration and the Ivy League has dominated the news, community colleges — which enroll nearly 40% of the nation’s undergraduate students — have been grappling with unique challenges during Trump’s second term.
Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s fiscal year 2027 budget proposal calls for a $1.5 trillion increase to defense spending and would carve billions of dollars out of programs that fulfill trust and treaty responsibilities to tribal nations, including entirely eliminating funding for the Institute for American Indian Arts, the country’s only federally funded college for contemporary Native American arts.
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Institute of International Education (blog)
Nearly 64,000 international students attended U.S. community colleges in 2023/24, representing approximately 5% of all international students nationwide.
Community College Research Center (blog)
Even with dual enrollment, the counselor shortage and the lack of accessible support for early college students in many places affects college readiness and adds to students’ stress.
Work Shift
Service and Conservation Corps projects provide hands-on experience, pathways to in-demand careers and a sense of purpose.
News-Gazette
Allowing community colleges in Illinois to offer baccalaureates in certain fields would help sectors such as land surveying, which is facing a major worker shortage.