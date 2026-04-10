Inside Higher Ed
Public trust in community colleges has remained strong and steady, says DeRionne Pollard, president and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges. “If anything, people are turning to community colleges more frequently because they know that we are affordable, connected to career pathways and deeply engaged with the business needs of local communities,” she told IHE.
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Commentary: What enrollment numbers can (and cannot) tell us about access to postsecondary training programs
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
The lack of publicly available, reliable data specifically on non-degree program demographics, enrollment and outcomes leaves a gap in our understanding of the postsecondary landscape, including the return on investment for learners.
New American (blog)
It slashes more than $800 million in funding for community colleges, the primary providers of career and workforce education, along with other critical programs to support people looking for a good job.
Louisiana Illuminator
A bill is advancing through the Louisiana legislature with bipartisan support that would shorten criminal sentences for incarcerated people who attain associate degrees.
Credential Engine
If AI can transform how we work, imagine what could happen if we used AI to map, organize and connect the sprawling credential and skills landscape.